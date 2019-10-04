Amity Township Crime Watch will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Halloween is just a few weeks away and as parents, we want to make sure our children are safe. Crime Watch Liaison Officer Thomas M. Gauby Jr. will be giving a presentation on Halloween Safety.
This presentation is for parents and children. Officer Gauby will answer questions you have during and after the presentation followed by refreshments.
The public is invited to attend.
Amity Township Crime Watch monthly meeting are held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 548 Old Swede Road, Douglassville at 7:30 p.m.