The Amity Township 300th Anniversary Committee is now offering commemorative Henry rifles to the public.
The rifles include three different models, the Henry Standard, the Henry Golden Boy and the Henry Big Boy. The rifles are available through Rocky Mountain Firearms.
The Standard 22 rifle sells for $699; it has a blued receiver and round barrel. There will be only 15 of these available, and each rifle will have its individual rifle number engraved in it, along with several historical scenes of Amity Township’s history.
The Golden Boy 22 rifle sells for $895; it has a shiny brass receiver and an octagon barrel. There will be only 25 of these available, also individually numbered and the same historical scenes engraved in it.
Also, there will be only 10 of the Big Boy rifles available. This rifle has a brass receiver, with octagon barrel and is a big bore rifle. The customer has a choice of four calibers. It is available in 357,41,44, and 45 LC calibers. This rifle has individual numbers engraved in it along with the same historical scenes.
With the 300th being a very special anniversary these very fine family heirlooms and collectable rifles will be a special keepsake or gift for many people who have come from the area.
Items engraved on each rifle: Amity 300th Logo, Map of Township w Towns, Mouns Jones Home 1716, Monocacy Hotel 1875, Douglassville Train Station 1900s, Weavertown Schoolhouse 1876, Horse Drawn Mail Deliver Wagon 1800, Whitetail Deer
Individual Rifle Number.
Located in Johnstown, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Firearms is a small, family-owned business that has been producing special edition firearms for 17 years. We pride ourselves on our commitment to excellence with our finished product. We enjoy working with local groups to put together the finest historical special edition rifles.
Those interested in more information or to purchase one or more of the commemorative Henry rifles should contact Brian Nesby by calling 888-742-4867 or 970-231-3050. Orders are placed in the order they are received.