The Animal Rescue League of Berks County announced a series of changes Tuesday, March 17, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We desperately need the community's help as adoptions are sure to slow as animals coming into the shelter increase," executive director Alexia Pagoulatos said in a press release. "We are on the verge of the busiest months of the year, and we were already concerned about our increased intake this spring and summer while the Humane Society is closed."
The organization plans to limit the number of people in the shelter; conduct adoptions only by appointment; build its foster resources to move animals out of the shelter and into homes; give priority to residents in municipalities that have an animal control contract; and ask the public to make a plan for their pets in case they become ill or need to be quarantined.
Pagoulatos said she's hoping the public will continue to contribute to help the nonprofit manage during the uncertain time.
"Because we needed to move our major fundraiser to the end of the year due to the recommendations to avoid large crowds, we will be reliant more than ever on individual gifts to help us continue to operate and care for unprecedented amounts of animals throughout this disruption," she said.
For more information about these changes or to donate, visit www.berksarl.org.