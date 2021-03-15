The Berks County Dairy Princess Committee is searching for the next Berks County Dairy Princess to promote the Dairy Industry for 2021-2022.
Any interested girls in competing for the 2021-2022 Berks County Dairy Princess title must be between the age of 16 by June 1 and up to age 24. She must have a connection to the dairy industry. For example, a daughter or granddaughter of a dairy farmer or someone who works in the dairy industry. She can also work for a dairy farm or own her own dairy cattle. Anyone interested must contact Angela Davis at mdavis114@aol.com or 610-926-6639 by April 5.
The new dairy princess will be crowned by the reigning 2020-2021 Berks County Dairy Princess, Kristin Johns, and Katelyn Baer, Berks County Alternate Dairy Princess.
There is also a contest to crown the 2021-2022 Berks County Li’l Miss Dairy Princess. All contestants must be between the ages of 4-6. They must also have a connection to the dairy industry. The deadline for contestants is also April 5 to Angela Davis.
The Berks County Dairy Princess Pageant will be held on May 1 at the Leesport Farmers Market Meeting Room, 312 Gernants Church Road, Leesport. The pageant will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by an ice cream social.