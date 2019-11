Recently at New Holland Boy Scout Troop 48 Camp in New Holland, current and former scouters met for a weekend to participate in high level competition against former Eagle scouts. The purpose was to compete and show skills, such as knot-tying and other skills that are the basis of scouting abilities. Interested in what scouting has to offer? Contact Charles Ulrich at 717-371-5284, or email at ulrichc@outlook.com.