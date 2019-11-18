A state grant will support much-needed improvements to Etchberger Memorial Park in Hamburg Borough, according to Sen. David G. Argall (R-29) and Rep. Jerry Knowles (R-125).
The $183,700 grant was awarded by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). The project will include construction of a parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and lighting; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
“The play equipment in the eastern and central portions of the park is outdated, deteriorating and continues to be a safety concern for parents. Addressing these programs will open up many new opportunities for local families to enjoy the park,” Argall said. “Numerous individuals and local organizations have worked extremely hard to improve the park setting in recent years. I am thankful that this grant will build on their efforts and allow even more local residents to enjoy this wonderful asset to our community.”
“Our municipal parks, open spaces and greenways offer a variety of recreational opportunities that improve the quality of life for our residents,” said Knowles. “The funds from this grant will help enhance the quality and variety of outdoor experiences our area has to offer.”
The park was named in recognition of local hero Richard Loy Etchberger, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 2010 for his courageous actions in the Battle of Lima Site 85 in the Vietnam War.
The grant was awarded as part of DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, which assists communities with planning for public parks, recreation, conservation areas, and facilities, among other community projects.