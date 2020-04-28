A Strausstown business has become the fifth gas station in the Berks and Schuylkill County area to be robbed in the last three days.
The latest armed holdup occurred about 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the Power Gas & Food Mart, 150 Main St., Upper Tulpehocken Township, state police at Hamburg said Tuesday, April 28.
The suspect, described as a white man about 6 feet 2 inches tall, showed a pistol and demanded cash from the register. No information was provided on how much money was taken.
He was last seen heading toward Strausstown Lions Community Park. He was wearing a dark gray or black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans.
Police searched the area but did not find him.
Four gas stations were robbed over a 10-hour stretch from late Saturday, April 25, to early Sunday, April 26, in southern Schuylkill County, and the description, a tall white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, was similar in all four holdups, troopers said.
Anyone who can help police identify the robber is asked to call the Hamburg station at 610-562-6885.
Tips can be made anonymously via Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword “alert berks,” to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.