The Hamburg Area Arts Alliance of the Our Town Foundation hosted its second annual Artdrenaline Art & Sports Camp, an outdoor day camp for youth ages 6 to 12 held June 19 to 21.
Artist members of the Hamburg Area Arts Alliance volunteered as teachers while Tri-Valley YMCA organized the sports activities. In the morning the campers participated in sports and games and in the afternoon they created arts and crafts.
For this year’s theme “Joust Do It! Medieval Crafts & Sports,” children made art projects and participated in activities related to Medieval Times.
“They did things like jousting with pool noodles and making catapults and sword fighting. In the afternoon they’re making stained glass and making castles and making crowns and other things that relate to Medieval Times,” said Martha Ressler, a Hamburg fabric artist.
Ressler volunteered to work with the kids at the castle making station, discussing the origins and purposes of castles and how they were built. On the first day, they built the castles using cardboard and painted them gray. More details, like painting the bricks and adding bridges, were added on the next two days of the camp.
“They’re actually learning something about Medieval Times. The unique thing is the combination of arts and crafts – the fine motor skills and creativity – with getting up and moving,” said Ressler.
Ressler noted that the idea for the arts and sports camp originated from Hamburg Area Arts Alliance President Karla Jensen, who had participated in something similar where she lived previously.
“It’s been a winner. We have 26 children registered this year, an increase over last year. We have a lot of the same children back plus additional ones. It’s a great group of kids,” said Ressler.
Emily Riddle, a Fleetwood School District third grade teacher, served as the camp director.
“I hope it gives them a really good experience with both learning about Medieval Times and also enjoying sports that fit with that theme and art that fits with that theme. This morning they did archery. They’ve also done castle building, made marionettes and shields. It’s been really great,” said Riddle.
One of the benefits of the camp offering both sports and arts is the variety of experiences and activities. Riddle thinks a lot of kids might think that they’re attracted to one thing or the other but then once they get started, they discover they like doing something new.
“What we’re doing is really high interest and engaging so they’re learning about things that they might not have originally thought that they’d enjoy doing,” said Riddle. “My favorite part so far has been getting to know all of the kids and working with them during the crafts.”
Camp participant Alli Reinhart, age 8, from Shoemakersville, liked making a shield because she got to draw her favorite things. She learned that shields were really hard and used as protection.
“I like the art,” said Reinhart, adding that she also liked making new friends at camp. “It’s really exciting. I made lots of new friends every day.”
“We offer the camp for the arts education component and for the youth to embrace the arts and have fun while they’re doing it and for the activities with the YMCA,” said Our Town Foundation Executive Director Deena Kershner. “We feel that the sports and nature activities are just as important and it’s something we do for the community. It’s just another thing that Our Town Foundation does for the community.”
Kershner wants to thank all of the volunteer teachers and the Tri-Valley YMCA and everyone who contributed to the camp.
“We hope to grow it each year,” said Kershner. “It was unfortunate we had to take it indoors for two days but so far all of the comments have been very positive. The kids loved it and are looking forward to coming back next year.”