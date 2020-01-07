Hamburg Mayor George Holmes honored long-time resident and first responder Arthur "Ash" Miller upon his retirement in December.
Holmes proclaimed Dec. 22, 2019 as “Ash Miller Appreciation Day” in recognition of his 63 years of public service.
Miller joined Union Fire Company No. 1 of Hamburg in 1956, remaining an active member since then, serving various roles during his career as Firefighter, Driver, Fire Policeman, Deputy Chief and Executive Officer.
Miller has responded to more than 6,000 calls for service during his tenure. Many of these calls occurred in the middle of the night, in inclement weather or under challenging or demanding circumstances. His devotion to public safety has literally affected the lives of countless people living or traveling in Northern Berks County.
Ash was also honored at the fire company’s annual Christmas party on Dec. 21.
He encouraged citizens to congratulate Mr. Miller for his public service.