Sen. Ryan P. Aument (R-36) and Rep. Dave Zimmerman (R-99) will host a free public event on May 20 in New Holland to help community residents learn how to save lives through hand-only CPR and bleeding control treatment.
The Save a Life Night event will be held at the New Holland Ambulance Building, located at 101 East Franklin Street, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. New Holland EMS will be available to offer training on steps that every individual can take when facing an emergency medical situation.
The event is free, but space is limited. Participants must register for the event on Aument’s website at www.SenatorAument.com or by calling his district office at 717-627-0036.