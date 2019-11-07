BOYERTOWN — The Boyertown Area Charitable Program of the Berks County Community Foundation has awarded $64,741 in grants to six projects.
The program’s Advisory Committee recently held its annual meeting. Committee members are residents of the Boyertown area.
At the meeting, the committee decided to award the following grants from the Boyertown Area Community Fund and the Boyer Foundation Fund, both of which are administered by the Community Foundation:
• $20,000 to the proposed General Carl Spaatz Regional Army Air Corps Museum to purchase video monitors, virtual reality equipment and software, and other technology to create an interactive museum to honor Spaatz. Born in 1891 in Boyertown, Spaatz played a critical role in World War II and was the first commandant of the U.S. Air Force.
• $20,000 to Boyertown Lions Community Ambulance Service Inc. to upgrade their equipment to state-of-the-art Lifepak cardiac monitors/defibrillators with advanced and reliable technology that will enhance public safety.
• $15,000 to Boyertown Area Multi-Service for a needs assessment, a building assessment, and a strategic planning process.
• $5,000 to the Wellness Council of Boyertown for its Stress Less for Students yoga program in the Boyertown Area School District.
• $3,541 to Abilities in Motion for its Teens Taking Flight program at the Boyertown Community Library. Teens Taking Flight is a weekly social, vocational, and recreational program that provides safe, educational, and entertaining growth opportunities during the school year to teenagers and young adults with disabilities.
• $1,200 to Gilbertsville Fire and Rescue Company to purchase traffic cones.