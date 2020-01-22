The Bally Lions Club will continue the Hometown Hero Banner Program in 2020.
“This year, we will once again honor both our military personnel (both active and veterans) and emergency responders (EMS, Fire, Police) who have connections to the Bally and surrounding areas.”
Banners will be installed on telephone poles along Main Street in Bally. Each individual banner will be unique and honor a specific hero including their photograph, branch of service, and era/years of service.
“This program is non-political and non-partisan. It is purely a living memorial to those who have served, or are currently serving, our country,” said the Club. “Please join us in celebrating the servicemen and women and emergency responders in our community.”
Download the registration form at https://ballylions.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/2020-Hometown-Hero-Registration-Form1.pdf or pick one up at the Bally Borough Office.
Then complete and return this form, the Hero photo (hard copy or electronic), and payment to any member of the Bally Lions Club or the Bally Borough Office by March 27.
“Share this information with your family friends and co-workers. Tag them. Email them. Let's fill every telephone pole on Main Street with a Hero banner.”