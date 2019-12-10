READING — Where the jobs are in Berks County and nearby, the BARTA buses will follow.
BARTA plans to provide a second bus on Route 61 in January for employees from the Reading area to get to and from jobs in the Hamburg area, including three warehouse developments in Perry Township.
Plans are also in the works to provide bus service to manufacturing businesses in Lancaster County that border Berks.
David W. Kilmer, executive director of the South Central Transit Authority, which manages BARTA, said the authority will provide service if the ridership is there.
He said BARTA is responsible for providing services in Berks, but the authority would consider extending service if a major employer opens in neighboring counties.
“There are a lot of businesses having trouble finding employees,” Kilmer said, noting the pay is $13 to $15 an hour for warehouse jobs. “We are meeting the immediate needs of Berks County. Our mission is to get people to their jobs.”
As a start, Kilmer said, plans are set to provide a second bus on Route 61. From the south, the service begins at the BARTA Transportation Center, 701 Franklin St., with several stops along the highway before reaching Cabela's in Tilden Township.
“We anticipate the warehouse will be opening soon,” he said. '“We will be ready to go.”
Where the jobs are
These three warehouse centers in Perry Township are off Route 61:
Hamburg Logistics Park: a 165-acre industrial park on the former Perry Golf Course at Route 61 and Zion's Church Road. One building is occupied by Niagara Bottle LLC., a Hamburg-based bottling company.
Hamburg Commercial Park: four warehouses under construction on 242 acres off Logistics Drive.
Valley West Logistics Center: a 504,000-square-foot warehouse under construction on 65 acres along Zweizig Road.
Joseph H. Body, Perry Township engineer and zoning officer, said the warehouses are not yet filled, but he anticipates they will be within the next year.
“There are a lot of unknowns,” he said. “The warehouses are very popular. This is the perfect location to get to the ports in Philadelphia, New York and Baltimore.”
Kilmer said the second bus will proceed regardless of the warehouses being fully filled.
Transportation is an essential element in the planning stages of business development. About a decade ago, the developers of the Tilden Ridge Shopping Center in Tilden Township worked with BARTA on plans to provide bus service to the area.
"We think it's wonderful that BARTA is adding another bus," said Jeremy Fogel, owner of Ironwood Property Group LLC, based in West Conshohocken, Montgomery County, the owner and manager of Tilden Ridge. "The more public transportation, the better."
Deena Kershner, executive director of Our Town Foundation, Hamburg, a nonprofit devoted to revitalization of the borough, said additional bus service from Reading to Hamburg would help alleviate traffic congestion on Route 61.
“If we have 30 people riding a bus to work, it will potentially take 30 cars off Route 61,” Kershner said. “Routes 61 and (Interstate) 78 are a mess. If we have more people riding a bus it's better.”
Kerschner said it's unknown what businesses are coming to the warehouses.
“We don't know if they will be minimum wage jobs, jobs with robots or high-paying jobs,” Kershner said. “Developers build big warehouses on speculation that they will be filled."
From the north
Providing bus service for employment opportunities is the goal of Schuylkill Transportation System, the counterpart of BARTA in Schuylkill County.
On Nov. 4, the Schuylkill County bus service started a new route from southern Schuylkill to northern Berks to accommodate the new Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, near Orwigsburg.
The bus then stops at the Tilden Ridge Shopping Center in Tilden Township and the parking lot at Cabela's.
The route provides three trips daily to and from Schuylkill.
David Bekisz, Schuylkill Transportation executive director, said the route will be monitored for six months to determine its success.
“The goal is to provide service to take care of our region and connect if possible,” Bekisz said.
At the Cabela's stop, riders can pick up a BARTA bus to get to other places in Berks.
“We are very proud of this,” Bekisz said. “This is an opportunity. It helps Schuyklill County.”