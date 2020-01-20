The Berks County Intermediate Unit on Thursday, Jan. 16, recognized former chairman Timothy Heffner for 19 years of service on the board.
Heffner served as chairman for 13 years starting in 2006, and was first seated on the in 2000 as a representative of Fleetwood Area School District. He decided not to run again in order to spend time with his family, grandson, and new granddaughter, born on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Among recognitions, Heffner received citations from state Rep. Barry Jozwiak, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and Fleetwood schools Superintendent Gregory M. Miller, as well as many others.
“He has been a dedicated servant, an outstanding advocate, and a true leader,” said Dr. Jill Hackman, BCIU executive director. “We are all fortunate to have been able to work with him over the last 19 years.”
“It was a hard decision,” Heffner said. “ … I appreciate your gratitude.”
In a related matter, board officers were appointed in light of Heffner’s retirement and the board’s reorganization.
Gary R. McEwen was elected to replace Heffner as chairman, Ralph C. Richards was elected vice president, Brian Specht secretary and Elizabeth Huhn treasurer.
Three new board members were also appointed: Steven Miller, representing Daniel Boone; Kevin Manmiller, representing Fleetwood; and James Shrawder representing Kutztown.
In other business, the annual BCIU Student Artwork Showcase, featuring the best artwork from the 18 public schools districts in Berks County, began. The chosen pieces will be showcased in the boardroom throughout the year.
The board also kicked off school director recognition month, honoring the hard work and dedicated service of the board of directors.
Also honored was November Employee of the Month Kim Shimko, software support specialist, and retiree Beverly J. Brian, a transportation driver.