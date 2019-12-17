Bells rang out loud during a Red Kettle Battle of the Badges at Cabela's in Tilden Township on Dec. 14.
Union Fire Co. No. 1 of Hamburg Fire Chief Kevin Hartman and Hamburg Borough Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski served as bell ringers, competing to see who could raise more donations for the Hamburg Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.
“Hamburg Fire Chief Hartman and Police Chief Kuklinski square off to see which department can ring in more money for the Hamburg Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign,” Hamburg Mayor George Holmes posted on Facebook that day to encourage the community to come out that day to donate.
After the battle, Red Kettle Coordinator Steve Clark reported that the Fire Chief raised $330 and the Police Chief raised $160.
“I want to thank all involved in keeping the bell ringing. Your efforts and time are greatly appreciated,” said Clark. “The benefit is obvious, it fuels the Hamburg Service Center to do what it does best ‘doing the most good’ for the Northern Berks community.”
Holmes and Kuklinski explained how the Battle of the Badges came about.
"This was one of the various ideas both Chief Kuklinski and I discuss on a regular basis," said Holmes. "We have a mandate from Borough Council to do more community policing, and events like this, even with friendly competition, show we are part of the community and encourage dialogue with our citizens."
Over the summer time, Kuklinski was at an event at the Salvation Army.
"In speaking to the regional executives, we came up with this to help the organization that has helped Hamburg,” the police chief said.
"Not every idea is a great idea, and sometimes we are limited by time and resource restraints, but this one is no-brainer for us," said Holmes. "The Hamburg Salvation Army does much to help our community, especially in crises like the Hamburg flood last year. So this is a way to help them do their work."
Holmes added, "Personally, I think Cabela’s is a great place to do this event because their customers are very generous and are generally not local to the area. I hear people occasionally complain about the traffic created by Tilden Ridge, so it’s nice to have some indirect benefits from their presence."
Giving back to the Hamburg community was the police chief's favorite part of participating in this battle.
“This gave us the opportunity to show the people of the Hamburg region that there is more to just the enforcement side of the police department," said Kuklinski.
The police department also participated in No Shave November. The officers collected money and donated it all back to a needy family from the community. This year the department raised about $500 to help a needy family in the area.
"We are developing a culture of community service within our community. The officers enjoy giving back to our town,” Kuklinski said, “by showing that the officers genuinely care about the community and want to be part of the town.”