Towns across the state will participate in Bells Across Pennsylvania Day on May 3, an initiative of the Pennsylvania State Mayors' Association.
Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel issued a proclamation in support of Bells Across Pennsylvania Day to recognize and honor first responders, healthcare workers and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services while at risk of infection from COVID-19.
“The Mayors association came up with the idea to unite our communities throughout Pennsylvania in recognizing our hometown heroes, the people who risk putting themselves and their families in danger to keep us safe and supplied with the essentials to carry on our day to day lives,” said Schlegel. “To me it’s also about the way our communities have banded together to assist those in need by donating time, money, and words of hope.”
The purpose of Bells Across Pennsylvania is to show solidarity with elected officials and residents of municipalities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all of whom are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines together, and to demonstrate a collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail over COVID-19 and work tirelessly to ensure that their businesses and civic life will thrive once again, according to Schlegel.
Schlegel and the Borough of Kutztown elected officials call upon all residents and churches at 7 p.m. for three minutes to honor their hometown heroes, rally with other Pennsylvanians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battlefield and show resolve to restore their local businesses and civic life to their former prominence.
Schlegel hopes participating in Bells Across Pennsylvania provides residents with a “feeling of gratitude and respect for all that is given to them by all the selfless acts of members in our community along with time to reflect on lives lost.”
“Just like the toast a few weeks ago, it should let our citizens know this isn’t just something we are experiencing in Kutztown, the sacrifices are being made across our state, we’re not alone, and most importantly there is hope,” said Schlegel.
Residents can participate by listening for the sounds of the bells, taking a moment to be thankful, and thinking of ways they can help support those in need.
“Kindness goes a long way in lifting spirits,” he said.
Schlegel also encourages everyone to stay safe, listen to the doctors and scientists and be careful of a false sense of security.
“Continue on and practice personal hygiene, still do social distancing, and watch out for your neighbors. Stay safe and wash your hands!” said Schlegel.
Fleetwood Borough will also be participating.
“We are going to be participating to Ring Bells of unity, support, and hope,” said Fleetwood Mayor Tammy Gore.
Fleetwood Borough encourages residents to participate starting on Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. for 15-minutes.
“We will ring bells, bang pots and pans, blow horns, clap and just make some noise,” said Gore. “Our goal is to show unity in the fact that we must ALL do our part, even if that means staying home and staying healthy.”
Fleetwood officials ask residents to continue to provide chalk art and encourage people to get out for a walk to appreciate it. Continue to submit positive, encouraging messages to FleetwoodPACares@gmail.com. Also, turn on white lights and make some noise every Friday at 7 p.m.
“We are offering support for our first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers whom we have incredible respect for their important work. We are ending on a note of hope as May begins and the warmer weather to follow,” said Gore. “It is this community spirit that allows us to come together at a physically acceptable distance and realize that we are in this together, and none of us are truly alone.”