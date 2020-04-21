Berks County award-winning author Amy Impellizzeri, released her fifth novel and sixth book, “I Know How This Ends,” on March 3, just a few weeks in advance of the government-mandated social distancing and shelter at home orders.
“I was able to enjoy a few amazing launch festivities, including a whirlwind weekend in the Hamptons hosted by my friends at Bedside Reading and Emmy-nominated emcee, Bill McCuddy.”
But on March 13, with the crisis escalating, and uncertainty in the air, Impellizzeri’s team canceled the remaining events, including a launch party scheduled at Firefly Bookstore in Kutztown, and later events scheduled at various Barnes & Noble, libraries, and other venues in Pennsylvania, New York, and Delaware.
“Industry friends, like bestselling authors Caroline Leavitt and her group The Mighty Blaze, Hannah Mary McKinnon, and the Tall Poppy Writers, all stepped up to help promote my book along with others whose tours were cancelled. I was humbled by their efforts, and knew I had to pay it forward,” said Impellizzeri.
Before the coronavirus crisis escalated, Impellizzeri had already planned to launch an effort called I Know How This (Book) Ends this summer, in which she would promote her own book club picks with giveaways and other media promos, but with shelter in place in full effect, she decided to move that effort up and start a virtual book club.
“I put a call out on social media, and the result was overwhelming. An eclectic group formed of bestselling authors (including Hank Phillippi Rryan), reviewers, book bloggers, and voracious readers from all over the country.”
A weekly virtual book club has sprung up with guest authors stopping in every week to discuss the current reads. The group changes every week which makes it fresh and fun. Recent book club guests have been able to virtually meet and talk to bestselling author, Amy Sue Nathan (“The Last Bathing Beauty”) and Kathleen Barber (“Truth Be Told” and “Follow Me”) and on April 23, internationally bestselling authors Sarah Pekkanen and Greer Hendricks (dialed) in to talk about their latest instant New York Times bestseller, “You Are Not Alone.”
“Stories have become my own form of self-care during this challenging time, and I’m grateful to have friends, new and old, to share them with,” Impellizzeri said.
And what makes this book club unique? Impellizzeri says it’s the eclectic group of readers and the guest authors.
“The synergy is amazing, and every week, I am so excited to dive into the next read. I can’t wait to find out how it all ends.”
All are welcome to join the book club. RSVP and gain access at www.amyimpellizzeri.com. Follow along with all the book club selections at the bookshop.org shop at https://bookshop.org/shop/AmyImpellizzeri. All proceeds go to support local indie bookstores and literacy champion, Room To Read.