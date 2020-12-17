Dec. 26 to 31
Snowflake Express: From Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, catch the Snowflake Express at Colebrookdale Railroad, 64 S. Washington St., Boyertown. Trains have been reworked this year to be both virus-conscious and kid-approved. For ride times and ticket options, visit colebrookdalerailroad.com or call 610-367-0200.
Until Jan. 2
Carnival of Lights: extended through Jan. 2 at Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service, 91 Jackson Road, Gilbertsville. Event benefits ambulance service. More than 200,000 Christmas lights and figurines. Walk through the Gingerbread Castle. Ride a model train around a 20-foot tall Christmas tree, or ride the Ferris wheel with over 8,000 lights all synchronized to holiday songs. Food includes hot chocolate, cookies, holiday decorated cupcakes, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried Oreo's and cotton candy. Crafters on site selling homemade holiday crafts. For dates, admission, hours and directions, visit www.carnival-of-lights.com.
Jan. 8
2021 Berks County Commissioners’ Update featuring Gene Barr: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. online with Remo Web Portal, login to be sent week of event. The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance invites the public to join GRCA members and featured speaker Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, for a virtual networking breakfast with the Berks County Commissioners. Register online at GreaterReading.org or call 610-376-6766. Cost is $15 for Chamber members; $25 Not-Yet Chamber members.
Kutztown Community Library
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Boyertown Community Library
Holiday Bingo: (ages 5-12) Dec. 1-31, Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download & print from this link: bit.ly/371Zt9u
Craft Packs: (Adults, Teens, Kids) Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Holiday Reading Challenge: (Adults 18+ and Kids ages 5-11), Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. While the weather outside is frightful, a book inside is delightful! Log your reading for the month of December and earn badges. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org. Come to the library to find great holiday reads, recipes, games, crafts and more.
Checklist Challenge: (Teens 12-17), Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. The Checklist Challenge is a challenge that gives you a checklist of different books, genres, or details to try and broaden your reading horizons! Keep track of your reading, and share your favorites with the library and your fellow readers. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
