Until Jan. 2
Carnival of Lights: extended through Jan. 2 at Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service, 91 Jackson Road, Gilbertsville. Event benefits ambulance service. More than 200,000 Christmas lights and figurines. Walk through the Gingerbread Castle. Ride a model train around a 20-foot tall Christmas tree, or ride the Ferris wheel with over 8,000 lights all synchronized to holiday songs. Food includes hot chocolate, cookies, holiday decorated cupcakes, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried Oreo's and cotton candy. Crafters on site selling homemade holiday crafts. For dates, admission, hours and directions, visit www.carnival-of-lights.com.
Jan. 8
2021 Berks County Commissioners’ Update featuring Gene Barr: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. online with Remo Web Portal, login to be sent week of event. The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance invites the public to join GRCA members and featured speaker Gene Barr, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, for a virtual networking breakfast with the Berks County Commissioners. Register online at GreaterReading.org or call 610-376-6766. Cost is $15 for Chamber members; $25 Not-Yet Chamber members.
Jan. 17
Homemade Pulled Pork Take-Out Drive-Thru Dinner: noon until sold out at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Dinner Includes 1/3 pulled pork, Kaiser roll, homemade mac & cheese, baked beans, applesauce and homemade BBQ sauce on side. Adults $10 per meal. Drive thru take-out dinners only. Pre-Orders will be accepted until Jan. 8, but not required. All pre-orders must be picked up by 3 p.m. Baked goods available to purchase. For pre-orders call Nancy at 60-763-3063 or Oletha at 610-395-3889.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Virtual Book Discussion: Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Discuss “I Will Always Write Back” by Caitlin Alifirenka, Liz Welch, and Martin Ganda. In collaboration with KCL's International Pen Pal Program. Zoom link and meeting details at kutztownlibrary.org.
What's It Worth - Virtual Antique Appraisal: Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. $10 per appraisal. Author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show Host Mike Ivankovich will introduce you to “What Determines Value" and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today. For more information and to register, contact kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
