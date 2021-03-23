April 3
Free Community Shred Event and Open House: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Hwy East. Bring your confidential paperwork to be shredded using secure document destruction services by Shred-It. Wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. No RSVP required. At Spring Open House, tour a model apartment, safely socialize with residents. Masks required. Space is limited, call Tina (for independent living) at 610-385-5134 or Sue (for personal and memory care) at 610-385-5137.
April 6
Mobile Job Lab: 2 to 6 p.m. at Boone Area Library. Mobile Job Lab partnered with PA CareerLink Berks County to offer one-one-one instruction for resume creation and enhancement, job searching best practices, and assistance with on-site applications. Computer stations, wireless Internet and printers available. Register at www.berkslibraries.org/mobile-job-lab or call Alison Trautmann at 610-378-5260 ext. 2502.
April 24
Flea market, bake sale and basket raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. To register to be a vendor, visit www.calvryuccbarto.com. Any questions call 610-652-5023 or email calvaryucc@gmail.com.
Free Vessel Safety Checks
April 10: 8 a.m. to noon at Promenade at Exeter Plaza, 3925 Perkiomen Ave., Reading (Exeter Township). Safety checks for kayaks, canoes, jet skis, power and sail boats. Sponsored by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Easter Fundraiser
Tri-Valley Cheer Club Egg Your Yard: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy-filled eggs. Club can hide, scatter eggs or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with note from Easter Bunny. VENMO payment preferred. Payment must be made in advance. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189. Cash Raffle drawing on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. To get raffle find Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
St. John-Hill Church
Annual Hill Church Ham Supper: St. John-Hill Church, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown on May 15, Drive-thru take out 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets sold via pre-order until May 1 or until sold out. Call 610-367-8114 to purchase tickets. Take out only. Limited walk-up tickets available day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (tickets purchased via credit card $13). Meal includes ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: offers activities and programs through Zoom. For more details and to register for activities or classes call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Round the Table Talk with Fran: April 5 and April 19 at 10 a.m.
Zoom Bingo: April 9 and April 16 at 9:30 a.m.
Zoom Scattergories: April 12 at 9:30 a.m.
Refreshing the Spirit with Christie Orr: April 26 at 10 a.m.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
Chair Yoga: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
Mindfulness with Ali: Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Exeter Community Library
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School District students displayed in library windows.
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (April 6, 13, 20, 27) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. Monday before to get Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (April 1, 8, 15, 22, 29) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday before to get Zoom link.
School-aged Grab & Go Book & Craft Kits: April 2 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. Because we're closed on Saturday, April 3, we're hosting our monthly grab & go on April 2. Grab and go curbside program for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Spirit Week at Chick-fil-A in Exeter: April 5 to April 10, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day for breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Chick-fil-A. A portion of all proceeds benefits the library when you choose dine-in, catering, or drive-thru options. Just mention the library when you place your order.
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: April 5 at 7 p.m. Author Esther Safran Foer discusses her book "I Want You to Know We’re Still Here: A Post-Holocaust Memoir." This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and Sinking Spring Public Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Success with Succulents via Zoom: April 6 from 7 to8:30 p.m. We're talking growing, propagating, caring for and keeping the trendy, hardy plants in their non-native environment. These desert plants are easy to keep, but also easy to improperly care for. Kristin Horton will tell us everything we need to know. Register via the Zoom link on the ECL webpage or by emailing exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Learn to Use Libby via Zoom: April 7 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Libby Experts host training sessions to help you access our library’s digital collection of ebooks and audiobooks through the free Libby app. There are three available sessions. Sign up to join via http://bit.ly/readingpatrain.
Letter Writing Social via Zoom: April 7 at 6:30 p.m. Letter Writing 101 with guest, Barb from RiteWhileUCan.com. She's a scribbler, lover of all things snail mail, host of letter writing socials and she has a little thing about typewriters. Register by emailing exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: April 7 at 7 p.m. Author Judy Batalion discusses her book "The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Literatour Berks Author Zoom; April 11 at 10 a.m. Author Raffi Berg discusses his book "Red Sea Spies: The True Story of Mossad’s Fake Diving Resort." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Family Birdhouse Competition: Submit entries April 19 to 24, during curbside library hours. Birdhouses will be on display outside through the month of May for voting. One entry will receive the People’s Choice Award — an entrance pass for 4 to Longwood Gardens, a $50 gift card from Wild Birds Unlimited, a signed copy of the children’s book, “Ruby’s Birds” by Mya Thompson and a signed copy of the book, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature” by J. Drew Lanham, and some bird-friendly goodies. Print out a registration form at https://www.berkslibraries.org/events/birdhouse-competition.
Evening Readers Book Club via Zoom: April 21 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is "Furiously Happy" by Jenny Lawson. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Earth Day Grab & Go: April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade. Earth day book and craft. One per child, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: April 22 at noon. Author Mark Binder discusses his book "The Misadventures of Rabbi Kibbitz and Mrs. Chaipul: A Midwinter Romance of Laughter and Smiles." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Death Cafe via Zoom: April 22 at 7 p.m. In conjunction with LINK to Aging and Disability Resources, the Library hosts a Death Cafe session, where attendees talk about the taboo subjects of life and death, sharing thoughts and fears along the way. Participate as much or as little as you'd like. (This is NOT a grief support group.) Register at https://berkslancasterlebanonlink.org/berks-county/events/april-22-time-for-the-second-exeter-community-library-zoom-death-cafe/.
Literatour Berks Author Zoom (Family program): April 25 at 10 a.m. Author Melissa Stoller discusses her book "Sadie's Shabbat Stories." Register at www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Sourdough Demonstration via Zoom: April 28 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to make your own sourdough (plus nab a starter and instructions) with Good Grain Bread Co. Participants receive a starter bag and instructions to take home the day after the program. Register via the Zoom link on the ECL webpage or by emailing exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
