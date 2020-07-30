Berks Christian School was originally supposed to hold its graduation ceremony on June 5, but like every other high school it faced the challenge of how to celebrate the Class of 2020 during the state's COVID-19 shutdown order.
With a class of 12, the Exeter Township-based school let the seniors choose if they wanted a drive-thru graduation on June 5 or hold a ceremony later in the summer. They chose to wait for a ceremony.
The ceremony was held Friday, July 24, with a limited number of guests due to the most recent order for social distancing.
The student speakers included valedictorian Alicia Fick, who will be attending Penn State Berks, and salutatorian Ally Morris, who will be attending Lancaster Bible College.
Stacey Kline, who is retiring from the school after having taught for 30 years, was the commencement speaker.