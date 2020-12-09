Dec. 17
Reading Royals sponsors Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: at Miller-Keystone Blood Center’s Reading Donor Center, 2745A Leiscz’s Bridge Road in Bern Township (1047 Old Bernville Road, Reading). Miller-Keystone issued an urgent appeal for donors of all blood types, and in particular, the O-positive and O-negative. Appointments only in order to accommodate current social distancing recommendations. Wear purple or Reading Royals gear, and take a ‘selfie’ while donating; post photos on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and tag Miller-Keystone or use the #BleedPurple hashtag. For more information or to schedule a donation, visit GIVEaPINT.org/reading-royals-drive.
Dec. 19
Free Drive-Thru Community Meal: noon to 1 p.m. at St. Andrew UMC, 611 Swamp Creek Road, Bechtelsville. Follow the signs to the back of the church. Please wear masks.
Dec. 19
Kutztown Santa Run: Watch for Santa to ride through the neighborhood on a Fire Truck on Dec. 19, starting at 9 a.m. Kutztown Fire & Rescue would like to spread holiday cheer but with changes. This will be a "rolling-route" with no stopping along the way. Candy canes will not be handed out. While a much appreciated gesture, the fire company will not be able to accept plates of cookies and other treats.
Dec. 19
Topton Santa Run: Topton Fire Company and the Brothers of ’76 bring Santa Clause and his entourage to Topton American Legion at 4:30 p.m. and make his way through town trying to cover as many streets as possible, finally ending back at the American Legion. This will be a social distance event. Santa will remain on the Fire Truck and will wave as he goes by. For more information, including detailed route, go to https://www.facebook.com/ToptonFire/.
Dec. 19
Ugly Sweater Hike: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. $10, $5 for Members. Wear your favorite ugly holiday sweater and enjoy a guided hike, seasonal refreshments, and a short program on winter-loving raptors. Registration required at https://hawkmountain.ticketleap.com/winter-ugly-sweater-hike-2020/.
Friday through Sunday in December
Holiday Train Excursions: every Friday through Sunday at Colebrookdale Railroad, 64 S. Washington St., Boyertown. The railroad’s award-winning Santa’s Polar Bear Express Trains and ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas Trains have been reworked this year to be both virus-conscious and kid-approved. Santa will be stationed on the open car where children can visit with him as well as give him their wish list. Complimentary hot cocoa and a cookie will be given to all passengers and all children will be gifted a small keepsake item. ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas Train and Santa’s Polar Bear Express continue through Dec. 20. From Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, catch the Snowflake Express, For ride times and ticket options, visit colebrookdalerailroad.com or call 610-367-0200.
December to Jan. 2
Carnival of Lights: extended through Jan. 2 at Gilbertsville Area Community Ambulance Service, 91 Jackson Road, Gilbertsville. Event benefits ambulance service. More than 200,000 Christmas lights and figurines. Walk through the Gingerbread Castle. Ride a model train around a 20-foot tall Christmas tree, or ride the Ferris wheel with over 8,000 lights all synchronized to holiday songs. Food includes hot chocolate, cookies, holiday decorated cupcakes, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, funnel cakes, fried Oreo's and cotton candy. Crafters on site selling homemade holiday crafts. For dates, admission, hours and directions, visit www.carnival-of-lights.com.
Kutztown Community Library
Teen Reading Lounge: Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Socialize with teens, discuss current events, and get a free book! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Zoom Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Boyertown Community Library
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages! Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Holiday Bingo: (ages 5-12) Dec. 1-31, Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download & print from this link: bit.ly/371Zt9u
Craft Packs: (Adults, Teens, Kids) Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Holiday Reading Challenge: (Adults 18+ and Kids ages 5-11), Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. While the weather outside is frightful, a book inside is delightful! Log your reading for the month of December and earn badges. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org. Come to the library to find great holiday reads, recipes, games, crafts and more.
Checklist Challenge: (Teens 12-17), Dec. 1-31 on Beanstack. The Checklist Challenge is a challenge that gives you a checklist of different books, genres, or details to try and broaden your reading horizons! Keep track of your reading, and share your favorites with the library and your fellow readers. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
