March
Egg Your Yard Tri-Valley Cheer Club fundraiser event: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy filled egg. Tri-Valley Cheer Club can hide them, scatter them or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with a note from the Easter Bunny. VENMO payment is preferred and payment must be made in advance. The Club will go to all of Berks County, some of Chester County, and some of Montgomery County. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com to sign up and to ask any questions. Or call 302-530-3189. A Cash Raffle drawing will be held on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. To get your raffle find your Favorite Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or reach out to the club at tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
March 7
St. Patty's 12 Gauge Board Shoot: at Community Rod & Gun Club of Bechtelsville, 20 Lane Road, Bechtelsville. Open to public. Registration starts at 12 p.m. with first round going out at 1 p.m. $3 a board or $50 buy in gets you 5 rounds with 4 boards per round (cost prorated for late arrivals). Shells and boards provided. No choke restrictions however scopes are prohibited. Prizes include Andre Farm's Gift Certificates (allows you choose what you want/need fresh from the butcher). 3rd prize cash added when shooters exceed 20 per round. Kitchen open for lunch. Wear green and your first beverage is on us! https://www.facebook.com/BechtelsvilleCRGC or https://bechtelsvillerodgun.wordpress.com/.
March 7
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport. Visit a 4-room school house and circa 1940s classroom plus artifacts including a 1760s Quaker Marriage document.
March 8
Miller-Keystone Blood Center Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. at Boyertown Community Library. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or by calling 1-800-223-6667. Registration in the lower level of the library.
March 13
25 Cent Clothing Sale, Indoor Flea Market and Basket Raffle: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are welcome to attend.
March 14
Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast: 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Strausstown Community Campus, 50 East Ave., Strausstown. Per health department guidelines, seating will be limited. Proceeds benefit the Apparatus Fund.
March 17
St. Michael’s Church Pie Sale: 529 St. Michael's Road, Hamburg. Pre-order by March 17. $7 per 8 inch pie. Homemade pies include Lemon Strip, Lemon sponge, Shoo-fly, Apricot Crumb, Coconut Cream, Blueberry Custard. Order at stmichaels529@gmail.com or 610-488-1783. Pickup Easter week on March 31 from noon to 8 p.m.
March 20
Trinity Roast Beef Event: Take out only at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Menu consists of roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. The dessert included will be cookies Price per dinner is $5. We STRONGLY recommend you purchase your tickets in the weeks to come. Any questions and to pre-reserve, call 610-369-1281.
March 20
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom with Brianna Caplan Sayres: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
March 22
Leesport Area Historical Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany ECC, 308 Main St., Leesport. "Good Morning Thun, Good Morning Janssen-The Extraordinary Days of The Partners" presented by Barry Kauffman. The talk will cover the founding of the Wyomissing Industries to the deaths of Ferdinand Thun and Henry Janssen, their lives in story form in conjunction with the re-purposing of the complex in Wyomissing where their empire existed for 50 years.
Boyertown Community Library
More info and events posted on: https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown and Facebook @boyertownlibraryfan, Instagram @boyertown.library and @boyertownlibraryyouth.
Easter Kits (ages 2-12): Available the month of March at the circulation desk. Support the library and get Easter goodies. Cost is $15 per kit. Included in each kit are flower pot craft with materials; bookmarker; hot chocolate; candy; coupon for a free book at Book Sale; and another surprise.
StoryWalk in the Library (all ages): March 1-31, while the weather is cold outside, enjoy a StoryWalk in the library. The book for March is “Ten Lucky Leprechauns” by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook. The StoryWalk will be set up in the children's area. On your way out pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared towards preschool aged children and their caregivers, but all are welcome to enjoy.
Fairytale Bingo (ages 3-12): March 1-31, find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at the library or download and print from this link at bit.ly/3dCIMGg./
“Girls Night Out” Basket Raffle: March 19 at 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and March 20 at 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., The G.F.W.C. Pennsylvania Woman's Club of Boyertown is hosting their 4th annual "Girl's Night Out" Basket Raffle at the library. Proceeds benefit the Boyertown Library and other local organizations. Tickets cost $25 and are available for purchase at the library, ask at the circulation desk.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: March 20 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Financial Peace University (adults 18+): 9 week class starts March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Join our virtual Financial Peace University class and learn to make a budget you’ll actually stick to. We meet online, so you won’t even have to leave home. Visit fpu.com/1132024 to sign up for the class and start your 14-day free trial of Financial Peace. Class starts March 24 and ends May 19.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (March 9, 16, 23, 30) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. the Monday before to get the Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (March 4, 11, 18, 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before to get the Zoom link.
Sundaes on Saturday: March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Exeter Community Library, 4569 Prestwick Drive, Reading. The Cherry on Top ice cream truck will be in the Exeter Community Library parking lot serving ice cream sundaes and hot chocolate. Orders may be placed ahead of time by visiting www.thecherryontoppa.com or calling 973-270-4585.
School-aged Grab & Go Book & Craft Kits: March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. Grab and go curbside program for kids in kindergarten through 6th grade, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Windows into Art: March 8 to April 4, artwork from Exeter School District students will be displayed in the windows at the Exeter Community Library. Stop by to appreciate so many talented kids.
Women's History Month Grab & Go: March 9 from 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Exeter Community Library. Grab and go curbside program for kids in kindergarten through 4th grade. Books to celebrate Women's History Month. No registration necessary.
Passover & Easter Tastes with Butterhead Kitchen via Zoom: March 9 at 6:30 p.m. Learn to make a vegan Passover or Easter meal with Jason Sizemore of Butterhead Kitchen. We'll be making Middle Eastern Quinoa Salad and Chocolate Toffee Matzo. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Teen Winter Book Drop - Love Your Shelf: March 15 to March 31 at Exeter Community Library. Grab and go program for teens 13 and older, while supplies last. Book, notebook, hydrating mask, hot cocoa, craft, and more. To reserve a box, call 610-406-9431 or email sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us.
St. Patrick's Day Grab & Go for Preschoolers: March 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside Grab & Go program - St. Patrick's Day inspired book and craft for preschoolers, one per child, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
Evening Readers Book Club via Zoom: March 17 at 6:30 p.m. This month's book is “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes. To register, email Mallory Hoffman at exetercl@berks.lib.pa.us.
Grab & Go Book & Craft: March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside pickup for kids ages 3 to 7. To highlight the Reading Public Museum's current exhibit, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites (which runs through May 23), we're giving away copies of “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, plus a craft, while supplies last. No registration necessary.
