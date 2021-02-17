Feb. 27
Free Community To Go Meal: noon to 1 p.m. at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. All are invited.
Feb. 27
Reading Public Library’s SAT Prep program: Teens entering grades 9 through 12 may register for this one-day, three-hour crash course being held virtually via Google Meet on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Participants receive training and advice including tips for success from Louis Blair, who has taught SAT preparation for 23 years. A College Board SAT 2020 workbook will be available to any participant needing one. Registration required. Register at rplteensat@gmail.com or call 610-655-6350, ext. 241. Space is limited to first 30 registrants.
Until March 8
Pa Dutch Chicken Pot Pie Fundraiser in Bally: Pre-orders now until March 8. $8 per quart. Order now, pay upon pickup. Drive-thru pick up is March 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bally Community Pool, 411 Chestnut St., Bally. Order at https://ballyrec.org/potpie or call 484-241-5490. Dutch style chicken pot pie, handmade locally. Proceeds benefit Bally Community Pool and Park. Limited quantity of 600 quarts will be made so order early. Last year was sold out. Sponsored by the Bally Area Recreational Development Society.
March 2
Session on foster care, adoption: Free online informational sessions to learn about child foster care and adoption will be hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2. Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Participants will learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically fragile foster care. To register and receive access information, email Stephanie Spurgeon at SpurgeonS@diakon.org.
March 2
Great Decisions Discussion Group Series: virtually via Zoom every second Tuesday beginning on March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Discussions on foreign policy issues facing America. Limited in-person spots available at Reading Public Library Foundation building, 113 S. 4th St., Reading and in Jerome Marcus Learning and Meeting Commons rooms at Main Library, 100. S. 5th St. $30 registration fee includes a briefing book with expert papers on all eight topics. Scholarships available through Reading Public Library. Series supported by World Affairs Council of Reading. Register at readingpubliclibrary.org or call 610-478-8977.
March 7
St. Patty's 12 Gauge Board Shoot: at Community Rod & Gun Club of Bechtelsville, 20 Lane Road, Bechtelsville. Open to public. Registration starts at 12 p.m. with first round going out at 1 p.m. $3 a board or $50 buy in gets you 5 rounds with 4 boards per round (cost prorated for late arrivals). Shells and boards provided. No choke restrictions however scopes are prohibited. Prizes include Andre Farm's Gift Certificates (allows you choose what you want/need fresh from the butcher). 3rd prize cash added when shooters exceed 20 per round. Kitchen open for lunch. Wear green and your first beverage is on us! https://www.facebook.com/BechtelsvilleCRGC or https://bechtelsvillerodgun.wordpress.com/.
March 7
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. at 128 Main St., Leesport. Visit a 4-room school house and circa 1940s classroom plus artifacts including a 1760s Quaker Marriage document.
March 20
Trinity Roast Beef Event: Take out only at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Menu consists of roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. The dessert included will be cookies Price per dinner is $5. We STRONGLY recommend you purchase your tickets in the weeks to come. Any questions and to pre-reserve, call 610-369-1281.
March 20
Friends of Mifflin Community Library "Celebrate Spring" fundraiser: 6" pot of pansies in mixed colors. $8 each. Orders taken at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. Order deadline is March 20. Pickup is March 27 at the library. 610-777-3911.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Kutztown University
11th annual Conference on Human Diversity: held virtually Feb. 26 by the KU Commission on Human Diversity. This year’s theme, “Diversity in a Virtual World - Toward Equity and Inclusion,” encourages presentations related to diversity, equity and inclusion in a virtual world. For more information, senate@kutztown.edu or 610-683-4675.
Black History Month events: Hosted by KU’s Frederick Douglass Institute. Feb. 19 at 7 to 9 p.m. African Diasporic Literature Read-In. Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. to noon “Douglass’ Political Artistry in the 1845 Narrative.” Feb. 26 at 7 to 9 p.m. A virtual concert: A Celebration of Black Composers. Details can be found by contacting fdouglass@kutztown.edu.
Boyertown Community Library
StoryWalk® in the Library (all ages): Feb. 1-27, while the weather is cold outside, enjoy a StoryWalk® in the library. The book for February is "Mr. Goat’s Valentine" by Eve Bunting and illustrated by Kevin Zimmer. The StoryWalk® will be set up in the children's area. On your way out pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared towards preschool aged children and their caregivers, but all are welcome to enjoy!
Smile Bingo (ages 3-12): Feb. 1-28 Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download & print from this link - bit.ly/3sBuI57
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Book Bundles for kids: Not sure what to get for your kids from the library since you can’t browse by yourself right now? Fill out the Google Form (link located on the Kids page of the library website) and let our librarians choose a bundle of books for your kids based on their interests. www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/kids
Book Bundles for adults: Not sure what to get from the library for yourself? Let our librarians choose for you based on your interests. Link to the form can be found at www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/adults.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: is still ongoing and now there’s an app. Forms can be requested and returned by email to lauracarson05@gmail.com. Link to the app can be found on the Kids page of the library website at www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/kids.
