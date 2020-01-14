Everyone is welcome to join the Berks County Conservation District at our annual Tree Seedling Sale on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport.
Although winter has just started, it is never too early to begin thinking about spring. The tree seedling sale offers a wide variety of conifers, trees, shrubs, and a growing selection of fruit producing plants in addition to planting bars, fertilizer pellets, wildflower seed, rain barrels, and tree shelters.
Recently available items include the Sweet Benton Cherry, tree watering bags, and beneficial insect houses. All the favorites from last year are still available too. This year we will have Food Trucks on site so come out and enjoy food from local Food Trucks.
To place an order, go to www.berkscd.com for a brochure and order form or call 610-372-4657 to request your copy. The deadline to place an order is Feb. 21. Excess plant inventory will be available for purchase during pick up on April 17, supplies will be limited.
Proceeds from our annual Seedling Sale benefit the Berks County Conservation District’s Scholarship Fund. These scholarships are awarded to students who wish to continue their college education with the intent of majoring in environmental science, forestry, agriculture, engineering or related studies. Place your order today to plant some trees this spring and send someone to college.
During our Seedling Sale event on April 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. join the BCCD and the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners at ‘Backyard Basics’ as we explore conservation topics and discuss helpful “backyard” tips. The always popular “Ask a Master Gardener” booth will be answering those tough gardening questions. The celebration also includes our PAINT THE RAIN: Rain Barrel Decorating Contest. Preview rain barrels painted by Berks County high school students and vote for your favorite! Also, on display will be the posters created by our area students to illustrate this year’s theme: Where would we BEE without Pollinators!