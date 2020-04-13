Recognition of the Berks County 4-H Dairy Club Members 2019 participation and achievements were highlighted during the recent 4-H Dairy Banquet at Virginville Grange Hall, held prior to social distancing requirements.
The Joyce Miller 4-H Career Advancement Award was awarded to Jason Moyer of the Eastern Berks 4-H Dairy Club. The Joyce Miller Award recognizes an outstanding Berks County 4-H dairy club member for their leadership experiences, participation in club and county events, and community service. They receive an award to be used for higher education, career training or career investment.
Jason has served as a teen leader helping younger 4-H members in his club and leading club programs. In August 2019, he had the opportunity to attend Ag Progress Days with Berks County Commissioner, Christian Leinbach. Jason has also volunteered with his club at the “blessings of the seeds church service,” helped serve food at the Fleetwood Grange Senior Christmas Dinner, helped sell paper clovers at the Tractor Supply 4-H Paper Clover campaign and helped with his clubs donation to the local food pantry.
Jason said 4-H has helped expose him to new and unique experiences. It has also helped him realize that he prefers working with his hands rather than working in an office setting. Currently Jason is taking Diesel Technology training at the Berks Career and Technology Center.
The Charles D. Care Memorial Rookie Award is presented to a first- or second-year members from each dairy club for being a “Rookie” of the year. Each club nominates a member who attends club meetings, participates in projects, helps out at the fair with good housekeeping and participates in showmanship and fitting.
This year the clubs “Rookies” were Layne Schroeder from the Eastern Berks 4-H Dairy Club, Greta Fink from the Northern Berks 4-H Dairy Club and Wyatt Lehner from the Western Berks 4-H Dairy Club. The overall county Charles D. Care Rookie of the Year was Layne Schroeder.
The 4-H members keep records on their cattle all year long and complete either a record book or herd journal to show what they do with their animals. These books are then judged and the top 3 in each division are recognized at the banquet. The 4-H Dairy Record Books were judged by Richard Kauffman.
The winners were Beginner Division 1st place Connor Servin, Western Berks; 2nd place Luke Moser, Eastern Berks; 3rd place Hailey Blatt, Northern Berks; Intermediate Division 1st place James Moyer, Eastern Berks; 2nd place Sarah Berger, Eastern Berks; 3rd place Katelyn Heckman, Eastern Berks; Senior Division 1st place Paige Bechtel, Western Berks; 2nd place Jason Moyer, Eastern Berks; and 3rd place Reece Heckman, Eastern Berks.
The 4-H Herd Journals were judged by Beth Hartman. The winners were Beginner Division 1st place Danica Rhoads, Northern Berks; 2nd place Kalina Rhoads, Northern Berks; 3rd place Wyatt Koller, Northern Berks; Intermediate Division 1st place Sara Haag, Northern Berks; 2nd place Ian Fink, Northern Berks; 3rd place Westley Naugle, Eastern Berks; Senior Division 1st place Mackenzie Blatt, Northern Berks; 2nd place Olivia Lesher, Western Berks; and 3rd place Anthony Hix, Northern Berks.
Officer book awards were presented for Secretary Book Award to Katelyn Heckman, Eastern Berks; Treasurer Book Award to Megan Krick, Northern Berks; and Scrapbook Award to Western Berks 4-H Dairy Club.
Berks County 4-H members were also recognized for their participation in dairy judging at the Penn State Spring Contest, Delaware Valley Dairy Judging Contest, PA 4-H Dairy Judging Contest, PA 4-H Dairy Bowl Contest, the Pennsylvania Junior Dairy Show, the All-American Dairy Show Showmanship Contest, and as Teen Leaders in the Berks County 4-H Program.
Kennedi Cavalier, Mikayla Davis, Megan Krick, Morgan Kunkel, Kristin Johns, Jeremiah Martin and Jenna Meyers all graduated out of the 4-H program this past year. They were recognized and given a small token of appreciation for their contributions to the Berks County 4-H Dairy Program.
Entertainment for the evening was provided by Stephanie Younker, Berks County Dairy Princess; Kennedi Cavalier, Berks County Alternate Dairy Princess and Andrea Hix, Berks County Li’l Miss Dairy Princess. Stephanie and Kennedi led a dairy pictionary game and Andrea sang her dairy song.
Program participants included Master of Ceremonies Kennedi Cavalier of Eastern Berks and Megan Krick of Northern Berks; Invocation was given by Jenna Meyers of Northern Berks; Pledges were led by the “Rookies of the Year”.