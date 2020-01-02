Clay on Main is excited to introduce Berks County artist Rebecca Ross' solo exhibition at Clay on Main in Oley from Jan. 12 through Feb. 16.
This show focuses on a group of figurative, religious oil pastels created over the past 30 years. The show features 41 works, while other series included in the show
are based on yantras, Pennsylvania-German hex symbols and crop circle geometry.
Much of Rebecca’s work is made in an oil pastel, scratch board technique.
“My artworks are made with both oil pastel and wax crayon," said Ross. "I create my own scratch board by blocking out large areas of the page with neon and glitter crayon. Location and size of the blocks of color are chosen based on anticipated placement of figures and symbols in the final work. After completing the base coat, I cover it with a mix of oil pastels. Different colors are put in different areas of the page. I favor darker colors for the outer layer. I draw with pen nibs for scratch board, combs, razor blades and map making tools. The work is both additive and subtractive, like oil painting. Part of the work is made by using oil pastels to draw over scratched areas.”
While the works are mostly religious in nature, there is much to enjoy for everyone in each of these pieces. They are well executed, thoughtful, and complex in their presentation, and the figurative aspects are playful and intriguing.
Ross has lived in Berks County for more than 26 years. In the 1980s she received a
B.F.A. in art from the University of Nebraska and an M.F.A. in painting and drawing from James Madison University in Virginia. She has an art studio in Goggleworks Center for the Arts in Reading. Six of her most recent works are also featured in the show. They are colored pencil drawings and acrylic paintings based on live musical performances.
This show runs from Jan. 12 until Feb. 16, with gallery times during regular studio hours. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 12 from 4 to 6 p.m., with Ross present to talk about her work. A snow date for the opening reception in the event of inclement weather will be held Jan. 19.
Clay on Main is a non-profit artists’ cooperative, located at 313 Main St. in the historic village of Oley.