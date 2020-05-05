The Camel Project is conducting an online “Climate Assessment” to measure the social and cultural effects of COVID-19, stay-at-home orders and physical distancing rules across the country.
The Berks County-based nonprofit, which seeks to end bullying, abuse and other violence in schools and communities, announced the project May 1.
“The assessment seeks to define how best to transition back into schools and the workplace, by preemptively identifying the specific mental health, social and other types of support the community needs to provide,” Pam Gockley, executive director and organization founder, said in a news release. “We need data so community leaders, schools, businesses and children/youth organizations can limit the trauma from COVID-19 and social isolation.”
The initiative will measure social skills, relationship skills and communication channels, collecting data with the threefold purpose of assessing changes in culture, learning how to serve youth and adults best and formulating a plan for post-epidemic society.
Separate surveys were developed for youths, ages 12 to 17, and adults 18 and older, in English and Spanish, and are open to all.
All assessment entries are strictly confidential and will not be shared with any third parties.
A second survey is expected in late summer to further measure the social effects of the pandemic.
To participate, visit the Camel Project website at https://bit.ly/2SBWXAb.