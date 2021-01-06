Jan. 15
Opening Reception of Voices & Visions - Artists of Haiti: 6 to 9 p.m. at New Arts Program, 173 W. Main St., Kutztown. Exhibition and sale of original paintings curated by artist/poet Patricia Goodrich commemorates the 11th anniversary of the Jan. 12, 2010, earthquake that devastated much of Haiti. In cooperation with Promart Haiti, Voices & Visions ranges from impressionist landscapes, to realist portraits, to the unique Saint Soleil (voodoo) movement. Most of 47 artists represented live in the Port au Prince region. Many are members of the post-earthquake formed group Promart Haiti founded by artist/diplomat Patrick Cauvin. In addition to making and exhibiting their own works, members hold art workshops for Haitian children. For a preview, visit http://www.patriciagoodrich.com/voicesvisions.html.
Jan. 16
Gospel Concert by Elvis impersonator Jeff Krick Sr.: 6:30 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing. The concert is in-person (socially distanced) or watch livestreamed on YouTube at “Kissinger’s Church.”
Jan. 17
Homemade Pulled Pork Take-Out Drive-Thru Dinner: noon until sold out at the Kutztown Grange Hall, Kemp Street and James Alley, Kutztown. Dinner includes 1/3 pulled pork, Kaiser roll, homemade mac & cheese, baked beans, applesauce and homemade BBQ sauce on side. Adults $10 per meal. Drive thru take-out dinners only. Pre-orders accepted until Jan. 8, but not required. All pre-orders must be picked up by 3 p.m. Baked goods available to purchase. For pre-orders call Nancy at 60-763-3063 or Oletha at 610-395-3889.
Jan. 20
Caregiver Support Group: 3 to 4:30 p.m. via phone and/or online on third Wednesday each month. Hosted by The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy lifeplan community in Shillington, for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases. Held in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley Chapter, sessions are free and open to the public. Attend virtually or via phone only. To register, visit http://bit.ly/Jan21Caregiver or call 800-272-3900. To learn more, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.
Jan. 23
Indoor flea market and 25 cent clothing sale: 8 to 11 a.m. at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Calvaryucc@gmail.com; www.calvaryuccbarto.com
Jan. 25
Leesport Area Historical Society Program: 7 p.m. at Bethany Evangelical Evangelical Church, 308 Main St., Leesport. Mike Jesberger will present “Stealing Lincoln’s Body.” Face masks required and maintain social distance.
Jan. 25
Strengthening Families Program: virtual seven-week program starting Jan. 25 implemented by The Council on Chemical Abuse along with support of Kutztown Strong. Geared for families with children ages 10 to 14, parents learn skills to nurture, effectively discipline and guide youth. Youth are taught skills for dealing with stress and peer pressures. Families come together, have fun and bond while learning about each other and meet new families. Materials delivered to your door, including all needed supplies, incentives and a weekly meal. Open to families in Kutztown area with children ages 10 to 14. For more information go to https://cocaberks.org/program/sfp-10-14/ or contact Jackie Steed jsteed@cocaberks.org.
Jan. 31
Groundhog Day for Youth Virtual Event: The Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf hosts a virtual Grundsau Daag fer Yunge (Groundhog Day for Youth) event on its Facebook page. Learn about the Pennsylvania German (Dutch) language and Groundhog Day traditions. Download games, crafts, activity sheets and a video about Groundhog Day. Go to the PA German Zammelaaf Facebook page beginning Jan. 31. This is the second annual Groundhog Day celebration. Due to COVID concerns, an in-person event is not possible this year. For more information, contact zammelaaf@gmail.com.
Feb. 3
Power of Attorney – What You Need to Know: 4 p.m. Berks Encore virtual presentation by William Blumer, certified elder law attorney, and Katie Rex, Berks Encore Care + Aging Life Care Manager. Hear about guardianship, power of attorney and other important elder law issues. Sign up by calling 484-577-4243 or email becareplus@berksencore.org.
Now until March 8
Pa Dutch Chicken Pot Pie Fundraiser in Bally: Pre-orders now until March 8. $8 per quart. Order now, pay upon pickup. Drive-thru pick up is March 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bally Community Pool, 411 Chestnut St., Bally. Order at https://ballyrec.org/potpie or call 484-241-5490. Dutch style chicken pot pie, handmade locally. Proceeds benefit Bally Community Pool and Park. Limited quantity of 600 quarts will be made so order early. Last year was sold out. Sponsored by the Bally Area Recreational Development Society.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
What's It Worth - Virtual Antique Appraisal: Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. $10 per appraisal. Author, auctioneer, appraiser and radio show Host Mike Ivankovich will introduce you to “What Determines Value" and reveal what your antiques, collectibles, and personal treasures are really worth today. For more information and to register, contact kutztowndesk@gmail.com.
Boyertown Community Library
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages! Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
New Year Bingo (ages 5-12): Jan. 1-31. Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download and print from this link - bit.ly/3nIFi7m.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
January Reading Challenge (Kids 5-11 and Teens 12-17): Jan. 1-31 on Beanstack. Warm up this month with a reading challenge for January. Earn virtual badges for each hour you read, activity you complete and review you create. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Five to Try (Adults 18+): Jan. 1-31 on Beanstack. Five to Try is a challenge that asks you to read a book in each of 5 categories, keep track of your reading, and share your favorite discoveries with the library and your fellow readers. Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
January Art Challenge (Teens 12-17): Jan. 1-31. What better way to start the new year than with an art challenge? Visit our Instagram, @boyertownlibraryyouth, to find a prompt for each day. Set aside a few minutes a day to be creative! Make sure to tag us with @boyertownlibraryyouth, as well as use #bclart, so we can see all your awesome work.
More Library info and events posted: www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown and on Facebook @boyertownlibraryfan, Instagram @boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth
Literatour Berks
Author presentation events: presented by Exeter Community Library in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and the Sinking Spring Library.
Jan. 19: 7 p.m. author presentation via Zoom “In Case You Get Hit By a Bus - How to Organize Your Life Now for When You’re Not Around Later” by Abby Schneiderman, Adam Seifer, Gene Newman. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Jan. 26: 7 p.m. author presentation via Zoom “Getting Good at Getting Older” by Rabbi Laura Geller. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Feb. 1: 7 p.m. author presentation via Zoom “Hannah’s War” by Jan Eliasberg. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Feb. 7: 4 p.m. children’s author presentation via Zoom “Such a Library - A Yiddish Folktale Re-Imagined” by Jill Ross Nadler. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Feb. 23: 7 p.m. author presentation via Zoom “Imra Stern and the Racial Paradox of South African Modern Art - Audacities of Color” by LaNitra M. Berger. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (Jan. 12, 19, 26, Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. the Monday before to get the Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (Jan. 14, 21, 28, Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before to get the Zoom link.
School-aged Grab & Go Book & Craft Kits (for kindergarten through 6th grade): pickup Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.
Book Bundles for kids: Not sure what to get for your kids from the library since you can’t browse by yourself right now? Fill out the Google Form (link located on the Kids page of the library website) and let our librarians choose a bundle of books for your kids based on their interests. www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/kids
Book Bundles for adults: Not sure what to get from the library for yourself? Let our librarians choose for you based on your interests. Link to the form can be found at www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/adults.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: is still ongoing and now there’s an app. Forms can be requested and returned by email to lauracarson05@gmail.com. Link to the app can be found on the Kids page of the library website at www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/kids.
