Feb. 7
Leesport Area Historical Society Open House: 1 to 4 p.m. The museum resides in the former West Leesport 4-room school house built in 1858 at 128 Main Street, Leesport. See area and regional artifacts including a classroom circa 1940s and a Quaker Marriage Certificate predating the Declaration of Independence.
Feb. 7
Literatour Berks author event: 4 p.m. children’s author presentation via Zoom “Such a Library - A Yiddish Folktale Re-Imagined” by Jill Ross Nadler. Presented by Exeter Community Library in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and the Sinking Spring Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Feb. 10
Ask the expert - The effects of COVID-19 on dementia: noon to 1 p.m. held via Zoom by Chestnut Knoll. Isolation, increased confusion, and disruption in daily routine can manifest into anger, depression and compulsive behaviors, causing care challenges. Expert in geriatric psychiatry, Dr. John Timko from DGR Behavioral Health LLC, will discuss how to reduce stress and manage care through these challenging times. Attendees can also call in using the phone number provided at registration. To receive Zoom link or conference number, call 610-473-8066.
Feb. 13
Free Clothing (and more) Giveaway and Indoor Flea Market: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Hundreds of items must go. Clothing and shoes for men, women and children, purses, household items, and more. calvaryucc@gmail.com
Feb. 13
The Civil War Soldier’s Orphan’s Schools of PA: 10 to 11 a.m. held via Zoom by Berks History Center. Emeritist Archivist at Bethany's Children's Home, Carl Bloss, explores the hidden history of the Soldier's Orphans Schools implemented by the State of PA to care for and educate the many orphaned children of the Civil War; In 1863, Bethany Orphan's Home had already accepted many soldier's orphans before this program expanded to include 43 institutions across the state. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x1novz9XTCi4Fiq8gFFliA.
Feb. 18
Museum of the American Revolution guest talk: The Same Principle Lives in Us - People of African Descent in the American Revolution at 7 to 8 p.m. held via Zoom by Berks History Center. American Revolutionaries struggled with a key question - would the words of the Declaration of Independence, that "all men are created equal,” apply to all people? In this talk, hear the stories and explore the objects used at the Museum to help imagine what the Revolution was like for Phillis Wheatley, Elizabeth Freeman, James Forten, Harry Washington and others. Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cKAe9jAjR0Wr66lmvjnnwA.
Feb. 21
Pioneer Grange, Topton: order deadline for Italian Hoagie Sale is Feb 21. $5 each. Pickup March 1 at the Grange Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. Call orders to Tammy at 610-463-7213.
Feb. 22
Go Taste Berks: Feb. 22 to March 1, hosted by the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance. Visit GRCA member businesses with Go Taste Berks Passport to sample the best of Berks in the food, agriculture and hospitality industries. To enter to win one of three Go Experience Berks prizes, drop off or mail completed passport to GRCA by March 7. Passport holders will also receive a digital coupon book to be used at GRCA member businesses for the remainder of 2021. Registration required: $10 per passport. Register at greaterreading.org.
Feb. 23
Literatour Berks author event: 7 p.m. author presentation via Zoom “Imra Stern and the Racial Paradox of South African Modern Art - Audacities of Color” by LaNitra M. Berger. Presented by Exeter Community Library in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks and the Sinking Spring Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
Until March 8
Pa Dutch Chicken Pot Pie Fundraiser in Bally: Pre-orders now until March 8. $8 per quart. Order now, pay upon pickup. Drive-thru pick up is March 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bally Community Pool, 411 Chestnut St., Bally. Order at https://ballyrec.org/potpie or call 484-241-5490. Dutch style chicken pot pie, handmade locally. Proceeds benefit Bally Community Pool and Park. Limited quantity of 600 quarts will be made so order early. Last year was sold out. Sponsored by the Bally Area Recreational Development Society.
Kutztown Community Library
Miss Lacie's Story Time: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Miss Taylor's Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Hear stories, sing songs, and see friends! Zoom link at kutztownlibrary.org.
Boyertown Community Library
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Feb. 8 at 1 to 6 p.m. Appointment required. Schedule online at giveapint.org or by calling 1-800-223-6667. Registration in the lower level of the library.
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages! Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
StoryWalk® in the Library (all ages): Feb. 1-27, while the weather is cold outside, enjoy a StoryWalk® in the library. The book for February is "Mr. Goat’s Valentine" by Eve Bunting and illustrated by Kevin Zimmer. The StoryWalk® will be set up in the children's area. On your way out pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared towards preschool aged children and their caregivers, but all are welcome to enjoy!
Smile Bingo (ages 3-12): Feb. 1-28 Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo! Pick up a sheet at the library or download & print from this link - bit.ly/3sBuI57
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Beanstack Reading Challenges (Adults 18+, Teens 12-17 & Kids 5-11): Find monthly reading challenges and activities. Beanstack allows you to log your reading and activities, at home and on the go using the Beanstack Tracker app (search for it in your mobile device's app store and download to use). Register on Beanstack at berkslibraries.beanstack.org.
Exeter Community Library
Baby Lapsits via Zoom: Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (Feb. 9, 16, 23) Email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. the Monday before to get the Zoom link.
Children’s Story Time via Zoom: Thursdays at 10 a.m. (Feb. 4, 11, 18, 25) Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. the Wednesday before to get the Zoom link.
School-aged Grab & Go Book & Craft Kits (for kindergarten through 6th grade): pickup Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.
Book Bundles for kids: Not sure what to get for your kids from the library since you can’t browse by yourself right now? Fill out the Google Form (link located on the Kids page of the library website) and let our librarians choose a bundle of books for your kids based on their interests. www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/kids
Book Bundles for adults: Not sure what to get from the library for yourself? Let our librarians choose for you based on your interests. Link to the form can be found at www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/adults.
1,000 Books Before Kindergarten: is still ongoing and now there’s an app. Forms can be requested and returned by email to lauracarson05@gmail.com. Link to the app can be found on the Kids page of the library website at www.berkslibraries.org/branch/exeter/kids.
