The 2020-21 Berks County Dairy Princess Kristin Johns, 19, of Bethel, was recently crowned at a small ceremony due to COVID-19.
Katelyn Baer, 20, was crowned the 2020-2021 Berks County Alternate Dairy Princess.
“A larger ceremony will be held later this year to celebrate the new Berks County dairy royalty,” said the Berks County Dairy Princess Committee in a June 12 announcement.
Johns, a daughter of Mark and Deb Johns of Bethel, was homeschooled and also took agriculture classes at Tulpehocken High School, graduating in 2018. While in school, she was active in the FFA Chapter serving as the sentinel.
A 10-year member of the Western Berks 4-H Dairy Club, Johns enjoyed showing her Red and White Holstein’s at the local fairs. Through 4-H, she qualified for the state dairy judging team, allowing her to judge at the North American Livestock Exhibition (NAILE), All-American Dairy Show (AADS) and the World Dairy Expo (WDE).
Also a member of the Pennsylvania Junior Holstein Association, Johns has competed in a variety of competitions. She feels most honored by her 3rd place Prepared Public Speech at the 2016 National Holstein Convention. Currently she is serving on the PA Junior Holstein Executive Committee.
Previously, Johns served as a past Reading Fair Queen and Berks County Dairy Ambassador.
She attributes her passion for the dairy industry from her grandfather, John Stump, founder of Stumpland Farms.
Baer, daughter of Ben and Kim Baer of Mercersburg, lives in Berks County while attending Pennsylvania State University, Berks Campus studying criminal justice.
Baer grew up on a dairy farm, but unfortunately in 2014 her family sold the cows. Her family still owns the farm, but rents it out to a neighbor.
While in high school, Baer was a member of the Conococheaque FFA chapter and served as a secretary her junior year and president her senior year.
At Penn State Berks, she has been invited to join the Tau Sigma Honors Society for her academic achievements. She is a full-time student and is also working at BMW of Reading.
Her future plans are to eventually get a job with the FBI and hopefully open an animal rescue for abandoned farm animals.
Johns and Baer are taking over the reins promoting the dairy industry in Berks County from Stephanie Younker, 2019-2020 Berks County Dairy Princess; Kennedi Cavalier, 2019-2020 Berks County Alternate Dairy Princess and Andrea Hix, 2019-2020 Berks County Li’l Miss Dairy Princess.
“The Berks County Dairy Princess Committee would like to thank Stephanie, Kennedi and Andrea for all they did promoting the dairy industry this past year,” said the committee in the announcement.
To have the Berks County Dairy Princess come to an event, contact chairman, Angela Davis at 610-926-6639.