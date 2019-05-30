The 2019-2020 Berks County Dairy Princess Royalty were crowned during the recent Berks County Dairy Princess Coronation and Banquet held at Mohrsville Church of the Brethren on May 4.
The 2019-2020 Berks County Dairy Princess is Stephanie Younker, Berks County Alternate Dairy Princess is Kennedi Cavalier and Li'l Miss Dairy Princess is Andrea Hix.
Younker, 17, is the daughter of Steven and Melanie Younker, Bernville. Their dairy farm name is Younker's Pride Farm. Finishing her senior year at Tulpehocken High School, she is involved in the Berks County 4-H program as a member of the Northern Berks 4-H Dairy Club, Berks County 4-H Swine Club, and the Berks County 4-H Dairy Beef Club, as well as a member of the Tulpehocken FFA.
Cavalier, 18, is the daughter of Chantel Cavalier, Kutztown. While she does not come from a farm, this will be her third year showing dairy cattle. Cavalier is a member of the Eastern Berks 4-H Dairy Club and the Kutztown Sew N Sews 4-H Club. She is currently attending Kutztown University.
Hix, 6, is the daughter of Michael and Melissa Hix of Mohrsville. Their family dairy farm name is Sweetswing Holsteins.
If you would like the Berks County Dairy Princess to attend your events this coming year, contact Angela Davis at 610-926-6639.