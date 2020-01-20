READING – Reading Public Library is again sponsoring a “Girls Who Code” Club for young women in 6th through 12th grade.
This free program is open to girls throughout Berks County who want to explore technology, including coding, in a fun and friendly way.
Reading Public Library's club is part of the national “Girls Who Code” nonprofit organization that works to close the gender gap in technology.
Sessions will be held at the Teen Loft, Main Library, 100 S. 5th St. on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. from Feb. 4 to April 7.
Registration is required but girls can join at any time during the series.
Register by stopping by the Teen Loft, 100 S. 5th St., calling 610-655-6350 ext. 241 or via email to rplya@reading.lib.pa.us.