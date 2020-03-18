Grocery store chains continue to respond to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent change is reserving morning hours for at-risk customers, with another cut in hours at Giant Co. stores.
Redner's Markets is asking that the first 90 minutes of the day, 6 to 7:30 a.m., be reserved exclusively for those at the highest risk for contracting COVID-19, officials at the Maidencreek Township-based chain said March 18.
That includes those age 60 and older, immune-compromised, considered a high health risk and pregnant.
"While we will not be asking for any personal identification or proof we will ask that other guests and communities respect this decision and be courteous to this request by allowing our most vulnerable to shop our stores when first opened, stocked and sanitized," according to a press release.
Additionally, we are asking guests to refrain from bringing re-usable (eco) bags into stores for use. These bags, while durable for multi-uses can be carriers for the virus and could cause further spread. Our cashiers will be automatically issuing single use, plastic bags until further notice."
We are taking these steps in response to the overwhelming requests shared by our guests who are thinking of this vulnerable portion of our population and suggested this approach."
Giant is following suit, asking for the first hour of the day, 6 to 7 a.m., be reserved for those age 60 and older.
"During this time, community members in this age category can avoid crowded shopping to allow for better social distancing," according to a press release. "Although we will not be requesting ID for entry, we ask that you please respect the purpose of the early opening — and do the right thing for your neighbors. Store team members do reserve the right to ask customers to leave if they are not a member of this age group."
Giant added that store hours will be reduced to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for better restocking and cleaning, cutting two hours off the later end of the business day.
"Giant is also placing a limit of two on key categories throughout the store — including paper goods and disinfectant products — so everyone can have access to the items they need," according to a press release.
Giant Direct, the home delivery service, will remain available to all customers, the company said, with a “contactless” delivery option.
Giant is also hiring temporary and part-time service associates, cashiers, general stock clerks, drivers and others. Apply at https://giantfoodstores.com/.
Meanwhile, Redner's and Weis stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There is no home delivery from Weis.
All Aldi stores are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.