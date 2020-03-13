To help take precautionary measures regarding the developing Coronavirus situation, all Berks County Public Libraries will implement automatic renewals for eligible library materials beginning March 16.
Berks libraries are taking proactive steps in preventing the spread of COVID-19, including cleaning and disinfecting high traffic areas within the libraries daily.
The temporary change in the countywide borrowing procedure will automatically extend the loan period for renewable items, decreasing the necessity for patrons to visit the library to renew or return borrowed materials. Certain materials such as recently added items, those with holds, and overdue materials are ineligible for automatic renewals.
Library patrons will receive a notification when their materials are renewed including an updated due date. Cardholders can check to see if their items qualify and how many renewals are available for their loans by logging into their account at berkslibraries.org or by calling their library during operating hours.
In an effort to remain committed to providing safe and healthy spaces for their community, libraries have already cancelled and postponed upcoming public programs. Additional program adjustments will continue on a case-by-case basis. The public is encouraged to contact their library in advance to check for program availability.