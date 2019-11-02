Join us June 7 – 10, 2020, for Pennsylvania Downtown Center's Premier Revitalization Conference “Design: Beyond the Structures” and experience for yourself that DESIGN is more than buildings.
It is more about the people and how we use the buildings, streets, sidewalks, public and private spaces of our cities, towns, and neighborhoods. DESIGN is beyond the structures.
Known as Pennsylvania’s Americana Region, the conference hosts provide the framework for downtown or neighborhood physical improvements including streetscapes, transportation connections, public spaces, public art, walkable and bikeable communities and how appropriate zoning and land use can positively guide these projects.
More than 200 conference attendees — representing downtowns, central business districts, neighborhoods, and core community revitalization programs from across Pennsylvania — will come together at Pennsylvania’s premier revitalization conference
to learn, network, and share.
With inspirational keynotes, immersive mobile workshops, and seminars led by experts in the field, conference goers will explore transformational initiatives and ideas, network with revitalization professionals from across the state, and experience the downtowns of Boyertown, Hamburg, Reading, and West Reading and their own success stories.
The annual Townie Awards gala, a festive conference tradition, will take place on the evening of June 9, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading.
The Townies, as the event is known, recognize Pennsylvania communities that have developed and implemented outstanding programming and events contributing to PDC’s overall mission.
Winners will be publicly announced immediately following the awards ceremony.
A press event is scheduled for Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Saucony Creek Franklin Station Brewpub in downtown Reading. The public is invited to attend.
Founded in 1987, the mission of Pennsylvania Downtown Center is to build and support the capacity of local nonprofit organizations, municipalities and individuals to enhance the overall well-being and sustainability of Pennsylvania’s communities.
For more information about the accredited communities, the Keystone Communities Main Street and Elm Street programs, contact Maria Wherley at 717-233-4675 ext. 116 or email mariawherley@padowntown.org.