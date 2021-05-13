April 19 was a day to remember for Berks County resident Dollie Bossler. Her 100th birthday, she celebrated "100 years of living, loving and service," as she says.
The Berks County Women Veterans group hosted a drive-by birthday parade at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center, where she currently resides, in honor of her 100th birthday. She sat outside wearing her uniform to greet them.
A WWII Coast Guard veteran, Dollie paved the way for many women in the military.
Rep Mark M. Gillen (Berks/Lancaster) presented Dollie with a state citation in recognition of her 100th birthday.
Born in Richmond Township and graduate of Ontelaunee High School, Dollie spent the majority of her adult life in Temple where she owned and operated a beauty salon in her basement.