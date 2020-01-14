Bally author Patricia Moser, a newspaper columnist and wife of a dairy farmer, recently released her first book, “A Journey Through Heaven,” an inspiring tale about redemption and forgiveness published by Christian Faith Publishing, Inc. in Meadville.
Born and raised in Reading, the 1965 alumnae of Governor Mifflin High School spent most of her early years raising her children and later worked as a massage therapist and massage therapist instructor until retiring.
Moser currently lives on a working dairy farm.
“My husband is a dairy farmer and I have helped milk the cows and feed the calves from time to time,” said Moser.
She writes a monthly column, “Down on the Farm,” for The Boyertown Bulletin.
“I write about and share my personal experiences of the many adventures here on our dairy farm,” she said.
Her first book began as a simple personal quest to forgive her father for past behavior.
“Writing has always been a personal catharsis for me,” Moser explained. “I was in search for a way to forgive him and also to believe that he forgave himself. The writing process was a healing one for me. I didn’t intend to write a book, but as each story came to life, I knew I had to share the pain and the healing with others so that they too could start their own journey.”
The book’s publisher, Christian Faith Publishing, describes “A Journey Through Heaven” as “a profound and highly original tale that invites readers to reassess past wrongs from the perspective of the afterlife.”
“Blending reality with fantasy, wishful thinking with actual family history, this utterly unique book is one that soothes the soul, warms the heart, and offers highly actionable advice on how to ease the hurt of long-standing wounds,” according to the release from the publisher.
“My book takes the reader on a virtual trip to heaven, where encounters with family members ignite memories of the past, relive the lives of those long gone, and bring unity and closure to both the living and the departed,” said Moser. “I intertwine reality with fantasy, wishful thinking with actual family history. Family members and heavenly beings interact and bring to life a history long forgotten. Old hurts are repaired and new memories are made as family history is revisited, relearned, and remembered in a new light.”
Moser is the mother two grown children, Tim and Stephanie, two step-children, Mark and Sandy, four grandchildren, Avery, Ian, Kassie and Kellan and two step-grandchildren, Jackson and Luke.
The book “A Journey Through Heaven” can be purchased at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.