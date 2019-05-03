Horizons Dance Conservatory of Leesport competed against dozens of dance studios from around the tri-state area for prestigious top honors at Starpower, one of the largest dance competitions in the country held in Oaks April 27 and 28.
Yesenia Munoz, Hamburg, received 1st overall high score for her Junior Competitive Solo. Her solo previously received 1st overall junior solo at Starquest in Lancaster, 8th overall at Showstopper, Lancaster, and 14th overall at NYCDA in Philadelphia, where she also won the Jr. Female Runner-Up, and Jr. Triple Threat awards.
Killian Krieger, Saint Peters, performed a duo with Yesenia which received the 1st overall Duo Champions, and a scholarship for a summer intensive program. Killian’s solo placed 1st in her category, 6th overall, and she received a judges award and 5 star elite! Her solo also placed 1st overall at I Love Dance in Philadelphia, where she won “Best of Show”. She previously competed at Showstopper, Lancaster, where she placed 13th out of over 130 numbers.
Angeline Castagna, New Ringgold, competed at True Dance Challenge in Willow Grove that weekend. She placed 1st overall in Senior Solos, and received the Senior Miss award.
Madison Bryson, Leesport, Kira McKeever-Fix, Fleetwood, and Lauryn Bedway, Orwigsburg, competed at Elite Performance Challenge, Lancaster, and received the 1st overall in the Junior Duo/Trio division, and also won the Elite Entertainment Award. Kira also received the Elite Entertainment Award and placed 10th overall for her solo. Madison previously received the “Future Star Award” from NYCDA in Philadelphia.
The students at Horizons Dance Conservatory have all had an incredible competition season across the tri-state area. They are looking forward to competition in Connecticut this month, and their Spring Showcase on May 11 at Hamburg High School.