DISTRICT TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Hereford Township man was killed when he fell about 25 feet from a tree stand Tuesday, Dec. 3, while deer hunting in eastern Berks County, officials said.
Thomas E. Kane headed onto the wooded property in the 400 block of Conrad Road in District Township early Tuesday, Dec. 3, and likely fell from the stand hours before family members found him on the ground below the stand about 6 p.m., Assistant Chief Coroner Kurt Katzenmoyer said Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Deputy Coroner William Hopkins pronounced Kane dead at 7:54 p.m.
Kane died of multiple injuries, and the death was ruled an accident.
Katzenmoyer said Kane's family became concerned when he hadn't returned from hunting in the afternoon. Friends and family members hiked to the spot that he has used for many years and found him, he said.
State police from the Reading station and the coroner's office were dispatched after his body was found.