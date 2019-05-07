Gail Switzer, Berks County Junior Grange Director and PA State Grange Community Service Director, recently presented a program about her Mission Trip to India at Hamburg Grange #2103.
Gail is working as a Special Education Teacher at The Melmark School in Berwyn and as a consulting Board Certified Behavior Analyst for Elwyn in the Glassboro area in New Jersey.
She recently traveled to Chandigarh, India Oct. 19 to Nov. 2, 2018 to work with a Global Autism Project through a partnership school called SOREM. SOREM serves about 150 students ranging from toddlers to adults. Global Autism Project team members train the staff and teachers at the location in concepts to better serve the individuals in these countries that are in the autism spectrum.
Gail worked with the vice principal in providing supervision to her teachers and they hosted a training program for support staff in the classroom in how to better work with the individuals and support the teachers of each classroom. She also worked with the vice principal in building a more positive and stronger rapport with the teachers and observed her providing constructive feedback to the staff and they worked together to create systems to support teachers and to help document incidents that occur throughout the day.
Gail also debriefed about the different interactions and had her practice some strategies to provide better supervision. Other team members worked in the classrooms at SOREM and helped guide teachers in best practices to use when working with their students.
In order for Gail to participate on the trip, she needed to raise a minimum of $5,000. She raised $5,738, with $3,000 being donated by Granges or Grange members, and an additional $1,000 was donated by a church that has Grange members who asked their church for support.
For more information about the Global Autism Project, go to www.globalautismproject.org and to learn more about the Hamburg Grange #2103, just google Hamburg Grange.