Berks County on Friday, March 6, launched a website specifically designed to communicate information about the coronavirus with residents, school districts, health care facilities, businesses and its other partners following the first two cases of the illness being confirmed in Pennsylvania.
The website includes information about the symptoms of the disease, prevention tips, treatment, county resources and actions being taken by local officials.
"We wanted to have a place where people could go to get the latest information about their communities in a clear and concise manner," said Berks County Department of Emergency Services Director Brian Gottschall. "If things progress, we want people to understand that this site is the place to go to for local information."
State officials reported on March 6 that Pennsylvania has its first two confirmed cases of coronavirus — one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County. Both individuals were exposed to the virus after traveling to countries outside the U.S. and are in isolation at their homes.
"We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This is not the first rapidly spreading virus we have faced in our commonwealth and it will not be the last. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Officials underscored that, at this time, the risk to the general public remains low.
But Gottschall said taking a proactive role in the coronavirus outbreak by preparing a plan of action for a possible future response and providing the community with the latest communication about the illness is critically important.
There are about 100,000 cases worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., there are more than 230 confirmed cases and 12 deaths to date.
Berks Chief Administrative Officer Ronald Seaman said the focus right now is on information sharing and ensuring the lines of communication remain open so residents, schools, hospitals and businesses can get accurate information to make informed decisions.
"We're not sounding an alarm as much as we're getting people thinking about what could happen," he said.
The county commissioners are taking precautions as well.
The board decided Thursday, March 5, to set aside $10,000 in emergency spending to be used exclusively to fund activity related to the coronavirus response. Seaman said he will provide a weekly report outlining expenses to various departments for review.
"This $10,000 isn't a cap," Commissioners Chairman Christian Y. Leinbach stressed. "The $10,000 is simply a starting point for the fund, and we wanted to establish this fund so that everything is thought out and documented."