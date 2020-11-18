The Berks County chapter of the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club received recognition on the floor of Congress from U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser.
During its meeting Nov. 16 at Johnny & Hons Smokehaus in Robesonia, the group was presented with a ceremonial copy of the Congressional Record commemorating the honor.
"Members of the Blue Knights have not only donned the uniform and served our communities and the nation themselves, but they also continue their service as good citizens in aiding law enforcement and veterans causes," Meuser told fellow lawmakers. "Our community and our nation are better for their continued selfless service and dedication."
Meuser noted such recent activities as the chapter's benefit ride and pig roast in support of the Berks sheriff's office K-9 unit and its distribution of Memorial Day flags for veterans graves.
The Blue Knights is a group of active and retired law enforcement officers and veterans who enjoy riding motorcycles and engaging in charitable activities.
During the meeting the Blue Knights recognized the Jarrett Yoder Foundation and Classic Harley Davidson, Bern Township, for helping the group achieve its goals this year.
"We have been quite proud of what we have been able to accomplish this year in spite of the challenges brought on by COVID," said Blue Knights member Luis Gonzalez, a retired Reading patrolman.