The Berks Military History Museum in Mohnton celebrated its second anniversary with Berks County veterans from all periods and branches of service. Among the guests were approximately 10 WWII veterans.
State Rep. Mark M. Gillen, who also serves as president of the Berks Military History Museum, enjoyed the event with 102-year-old WWII veteran William Moore. "Bill" served in the Army 38th Combat Engineers Regiment.
The event also showcased the future expansion plans for the museum which is housed in an 1873 carriage and wagon works.
The museum is open every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with other hours by appointment. The museum is located at the entrance to the Mohnton Memorial Park in Mohnton Borough. For more information, call the museum at 484-345-8084.