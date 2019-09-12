The Berks Military History Museum in Shillington hosted a 9-11 memorial event from 8:46 a.m. until noon on the anniversary of the 9-11 attack.
The event took place in front of the building adjacent to the museum's 9-11 ground zero steel artifact.
The names of those killed on September 11, 2001 were read.
Many of those who attended the event read names from the list of nearly 3,000 names. The list also included ages, hometown, and the location where they passed away. Some readers chose to read all of the information associated with the name of the decedent.