Here are this year's winners:

Greg Rautzhan State Farm Insurance & Financial Services - Michael Grim of Shoemakersville

Kantner's Tire Service, Inc. - Tracy Stoudt of Leesport

Boyer's Food Market (Birdsboro) - Bill Doran of Birdsboro

Boyer's Food Market (Fleetwood) - Jen Youse of Fleetwood

Birdsboro Beverage Company - Janet Schmidt of Birdsboro

Lou ee's Pizza - Alithea Wunder of Hamburg

Birdsboro Pharmacy - Steve Mammarella of Birdsboro

Harner's Auto Body - Carol Shaffer of Birdsboro

The Corner Shoppe –Mary Ann Moneghan of Red Hill

Saville's Diner – Delores Kemp of Landis Store, Barb Sell of Pottstown

Peter's Bros. Meat Market – Jon Kuhns of Lenhartsville

The Medicine Shoppe –Clair Shuman of Boyertown

comments powered by Disqus