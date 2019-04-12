Here are this year's winners:
Greg Rautzhan State Farm Insurance & Financial Services - Michael Grim of Shoemakersville
Kantner's Tire Service, Inc. - Tracy Stoudt of Leesport
Boyer's Food Market (Birdsboro) - Bill Doran of Birdsboro
Boyer's Food Market (Fleetwood) - Jen Youse of Fleetwood
Birdsboro Beverage Company - Janet Schmidt of Birdsboro
Lou ee's Pizza - Alithea Wunder of Hamburg
Birdsboro Pharmacy - Steve Mammarella of Birdsboro
Harner's Auto Body - Carol Shaffer of Birdsboro
The Corner Shoppe –Mary Ann Moneghan of Red Hill
Saville's Diner – Delores Kemp of Landis Store, Barb Sell of Pottstown
Peter's Bros. Meat Market – Jon Kuhns of Lenhartsville
The Medicine Shoppe –Clair Shuman of Boyertown