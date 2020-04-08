Congratulations to the Berks-Mont Newspapers 2020 Easter Ham Giveaway Winners!
Boyer’s Market (Fleetwood) – Bill Long of Fleetwood
Boyer’s Market (Birdsboro) – Jean Englebach of Reading
Kantner’s Tire Service, Inc – Lucy Remp of Laureldale
Peter’s Bros. Meat Market – Michelle Henne of Hamburg
Greg Rautzhan State Farm Insurance – Ryan Merrell of Schuylkill Haven
Harner’s Auto Body – Jody Moore of Birdsboro
VJ Wood Service Center – Steve Rismiller of Hamburg
Birdsboro Pharmacy – Lee Hart of Birdsboro
The Medicine Shoppe – Michael Agatone of Boyertown