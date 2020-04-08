Congratulations to the Berks-Mont Newspapers 2020 Easter Ham Giveaway Winners!

Boyer’s Market (Fleetwood) – Bill Long of Fleetwood

Boyer’s Market (Birdsboro) – Jean Englebach of Reading

Kantner’s Tire Service, Inc – Lucy Remp of Laureldale

Peter’s Bros. Meat Market – Michelle Henne of Hamburg

Greg Rautzhan State Farm Insurance – Ryan Merrell of Schuylkill Haven

Harner’s Auto Body – Jody Moore of Birdsboro

VJ Wood Service Center – Steve Rismiller of Hamburg

Birdsboro Pharmacy – Lee Hart of Birdsboro

The Medicine Shoppe – Michael Agatone of Boyertown

