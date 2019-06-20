The last Saturday of Spring was a beautiful day, the kind of day that was perfect for a car show and that’s exactly what was happening at Haldeman Ford of Kutztown.
The Berks County Mustang Car Club held their 10th Annual Haldeman Ford Car Show on Saturday, June 15 beginning at 9 a.m. and wrapping up with the awards presentation at 1 p.m.
The event attracted a record 159 entries, including 37 Berks County Mustang Car Club members’ cars that only compete among themselves. At day’s end more than 30 trophies were awarded.
The big winner of the day was the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund who, as benefactor of the event, was awarded a check for $2,500. Money raised from the show comes from entry fees, 38 Chinese Auction items and a 50/50 drawing. The winner of the 50/50 drawing took home $227. As is the case with most car shows, there were also door prizes.
The following are the winners of the car show awards.
Top Awards
Haldeman’s Pick: Andrew Deitrich, 1996 Ford F-250 Pickup
Berks County Mustang Car Club President Pick: Andy Susko, 1965 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
Best in Show: Tony & Michele Romito, 1970 Plymouth GTX
Berks County Mustang Car Club Top Picks
Chosen by show attendees
Bob Zoppel: 1968 Shelby Mustang GT-350
Ken Eigenbrod: 1967 Ford Mustang GT 427
Bruce Wilson: 1965 Mustang Convertible
Teresa Glahn: 2005 Mustang GT
Don Hughmanick: 1969 Mustang
Top 25 Winners
Chosen by show participants
Rich Schaller: 1970 Mercury Cyclone
Mike Zawada: 1948 Ford Truck
Terry Wasser: 1970 Boss 302 Mustang
Rick Giatto: 1964 Chevrolet Corvette
Eddie Parenti: 1972 Chevrolet Nova
Willian Carpenter: 1955 Chevrolet BelAir
Tim Rubright: 1967 Ford Shelby GT-350
Scott Smith: 1968 Ford Shelby GT-500
Terry & Rhonda Danenhower: 1954 Chevrolet Pickup
Michael Light: 1962 Plymouth Fury
Troy Urland: 1933 Ford Coupe
Terry Reber: 1964 Ford Pickup
Richard Longacre: 1971 Ford Torino
Jim Daquisto: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle
J Kleckner: 1940 Ford Pickup
Bill Engisch: 1966 Ford Mustang
Matthew Vernon: 1981 Pontiac Trans Am
Nancy Moyer: 1986 BMW 325
Gary Baxter: 1968 Mustang GT
Carl Billing: Hudson Horneti
Ton Russo: 1962 Mercury Comet
Rick Watt: 1968 Ford Shelby GT
Stephen Kurtz: 1950 Ford Club Coupe
Carl Volker: 1956 Ford Fairlane
Ernie & Barb Roebels: 1965 Mustang Fastback