The last Saturday of Spring was a beautiful day, the kind of day that was perfect for a car show and that’s exactly what was happening at Haldeman Ford of Kutztown.

The Berks County Mustang Car Club held their 10th Annual Haldeman Ford Car Show on Saturday, June 15 beginning at 9 a.m. and wrapping up with the awards presentation at 1 p.m.

The event attracted a record 159 entries, including 37 Berks County Mustang Car Club members’ cars that only compete among themselves. At day’s end more than 30 trophies were awarded.

The big winner of the day was the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund who, as benefactor of the event, was awarded a check for $2,500. Money raised from the show comes from entry fees, 38 Chinese Auction items and a 50/50 drawing. The winner of the 50/50 drawing took home $227. As is the case with most car shows, there were also door prizes.

The following are the winners of the car show awards.

Top Awards

Haldeman’s Pick: Andrew Deitrich, 1996 Ford F-250 Pickup

Berks County Mustang Car Club President Pick: Andy Susko, 1965 Ford Mustang GT Convertible

Best in Show: Tony & Michele Romito, 1970 Plymouth GTX

Berks County Mustang Car Club Top Picks

Chosen by show attendees

Bob Zoppel: 1968 Shelby Mustang GT-350

Ken Eigenbrod: 1967 Ford Mustang GT 427

Bruce Wilson: 1965 Mustang Convertible

Teresa Glahn: 2005 Mustang GT

Don Hughmanick: 1969 Mustang

Top 25 Winners

Chosen by show participants

Rich Schaller: 1970 Mercury Cyclone

Mike Zawada: 1948 Ford Truck

Terry Wasser: 1970 Boss 302 Mustang

Rick Giatto: 1964 Chevrolet Corvette

Eddie Parenti: 1972 Chevrolet Nova

Willian Carpenter: 1955 Chevrolet BelAir

Tim Rubright: 1967 Ford Shelby GT-350

Scott Smith: 1968 Ford Shelby GT-500

Terry & Rhonda Danenhower: 1954 Chevrolet Pickup

Michael Light: 1962 Plymouth Fury

Troy Urland: 1933 Ford Coupe

Terry Reber: 1964 Ford Pickup

Richard Longacre: 1971 Ford Torino

Jim Daquisto: 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

J Kleckner: 1940 Ford Pickup

Bill Engisch: 1966 Ford Mustang

Matthew Vernon: 1981 Pontiac Trans Am

Nancy Moyer: 1986 BMW 325

Gary Baxter: 1968 Mustang GT

Carl Billing: Hudson Horneti

Ton Russo: 1962 Mercury Comet

Rick Watt: 1968 Ford Shelby GT

Stephen Kurtz: 1950 Ford Club Coupe

Carl Volker: 1956 Ford Fairlane

Ernie & Barb Roebels: 1965 Mustang Fastback

