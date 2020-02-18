The Berks Photographic Society encourages high school students to participate in photography contest created with students in mind.
This year, our contest will be in digital format covering four categories: Abstract/Texture, Landscape/Nature, Animals, and Portraiture. Images will be judged based on creativity, artistic flare and technical detail.
Each student may submit up to a total of 3 images. All Berks County students in grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 are eligible.
Prizes will be awarded including $250 cash and a ribbon for the Grand Prize winner. First, Second and Third Place winners of each category will get ribbons. First place in each category will receive a 16x24” gallery wrap canvas print plus a BPS member mentor session in their category.
Eligible students should email image files to HSComp@BerksPhotographic.com as an attachment using this file naming format: Category-Title-School-First name-Last name.jpg. Submit full sized jpg files at maximum quality. Include name and school in the email subject line.
The electronic submission deadline is April 3 at 5 p.m. Students will receive notification when their images are successfully uploaded. Image files will also be accepted in person on April 6 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading, in Suite 326.
Judging will be performed by three members of the Berks Photographic Society. All decisions by the judges will be final.
Open House and Reception for all students, family and art faculty will be held on April 25 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts at 1 p.m. Winners will be announced and prizes awarded. You do not have to be present to win. All submitted images will be continuously projected at high resolution, along with last year’s winners. BPS members will be happy to discuss the images, as desired.