Berks Country artist Sam Schmidthuber, of Morgantown, recently signed a recording contract with multi-award winning Century II Records out of Nashville, Tenn.
"I am so excited to officially announce that I have signed my first record deal with Century II Records out of Nashville, Tennessee! I want to give a huge thanks to Century II Records and Allen Karl (Century II CEO) for believing in this small town Pennsylvania guy who has a big dream!"
Sam and Century II Records will be working on releasing new music shortly. Sam is looking forward to working with Century II Records.
Founded in 1987 by Allen Karl, a multi-award winner and inductee to several Hall of Fame organizations, Century II Records is an award-winning record label that has signed artists such as legendary Grand Ole Opry Members Jim Ed Brown & Jean Shepard, as well as the legendary singer/songwriter Jerry Foster just to name a few. Century II Records is the home of several talented artists.